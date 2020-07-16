Fortnite: available the skin of Black Manta, Aquaman's arch enemy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Superheroes and villains continue to arrive in the objects shop Fortnite Chapter 2 and, with the arrival of the challenges of Week 5 of Season 3, Black Manta made his debut just in time to give Ad Aquaman.

The character armed with a trident is in fact unlockable from today by the owners of the Battle Pass and, to celebrate its arrival, Epic Games has decided to include its most famous enemy in the shop, also appeared in the film that recently arrived in theaters. The Black Manta skin can be purchased for the price of 1,500 V-Buck (the equivalent of 15 euros in microtransactions) and includes a responsive decorative back. The villain set also includes the collection tool Manta bladesor a pair of swords that can be yours alone 800 V-Buck. Unfortunately in this case there is no bundle to save on the purchase of all the objects belonging to the set and to add everything to your locker you will necessarily have to spend 2,300 V-Buck.

Before leaving to the funny trailer starring the bad guy, we remind you that on our pages you will find the guide to complete the last challenge of Aquaman in Fortnite and the one to dive in Fabulous Gorge to play the role of Arthur Curry.