Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Formula 1: Drive to Survive has turned into a worldwide phenomenon, bringing in a lot of new fans of F1 and making a lot of casual viewers excited for the next episode of the smash-hit Netflix show. We’re almost done waiting.

The fifth season of the documentary series that gives fans a look behind the scenes of Formula 1 is coming up on the last turn of the formation lap.

The show would then cover the 2022 season when Max Verstappen blew away the competition and claimed his second world championship in a way that was much less exciting than his first, but still very impressive.

Mercedes got better as the year went on. Hamilton and his new teammate, George Russell, were miles behind Verstappen at the start of the 2022 season, but they worked hard to catch up and finished strong. Even though Ferrari made some questionable strategy choices, they still got better.

Sebastian Vettel has quit the sport, and when the documentary finally comes out, it will be sure to give him a hero’s send-off.

Fans will still want to watch new episodes of F1:DTS for all the backstage drama, even if there wasn’t a big, controversial moment that made the whole season a hit.

The Drive to Stay alive series on Netflix is great. It is mostly about Formula 1, but you don’t have to like motorsports to enjoy it. You may enjoy the show more than a true F1 fan as you may not know how some races turned out, which makes the episodes more interesting. F1 fans, on the other hand, can see things from a different point of view. Everyone wins.

The Formula 1-themed docuseries has become the most-watched show on the streaming service. After the achievement of the last 4 seasons and the rise in popularity of the sport, the next season is likely to also be eagerly awaited.

Series 5 would then tell the tale of how F1 moved into a courageous new era when technical rules changed so much that teams had to start rethinking how they made cars.

At the same time, the championship still was reeling from the pretty contentious end to the previous season, when race director Michael Masi ignored the restart rules in Dubai to give Max Verstappen this same chance to steal the headline from Lewis Hamilton at the very last minute, which he did, causing a widespread uproar in the paddock and among F1 fans.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 Release Date

Netflix has affirmed that Season 5 would then start on Friday, February 24, 2023. That’s in just a few days.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 Cast

Find the expected cast of Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 below.

Lewis Hamilton as Self

Max Verstappen as Self

Daniel Ricciardo as Self

Will Buxton be a Self

Sebastian Vettel as Self

Sergio Perez as Self

Charles Leclerc as Self

Kimi Raikkonen as Self

Carlos Sainz as Self

Valtteri Bottas as Self

Kevin Magnussen as Self

Lance Stroll as Self

Pierre Gasly as Self

Esteban Ocon as Self

Lando Norris as Self

George Russell as Self

Toto Wolff as Self

Romain Grosjean as Self

Nico Hulkenberg as Self

Antonio Giovinazzi as Self

Alexander Albon as Self

Daniil Kvyat as Self

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 Trailer

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 Plot

We think that season 5 of Drive to Survive will be a lot like the previous seasons. If something isn’t broken, why fix it? So, we’d expect each episode to focus on one or two teams and how they prepare for a race or races.

There will probably be more interviews with drivers and team leaders, and you’ll learn more about the drivers and their rivalries, along with any drama.

You’ll also get an assessment from F1 reporters like Will Buxton, who will give you a different take on what’s going on both on and off the track.

We don’t know which teams or drivers have agreed to participate in part, however, the season already is trying to shape up to be a successful one, especially since the manufacturers have to follow new rules.

Last year, we saw teams like Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Williams, Renault, Scuderia Ferrari, and drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen did not participate in season 4, even though he had in previous seasons. However, the driver is already talking to Netflix about coming back for season 5, and it makes it look like he will. Verstappen was a visitor on the podcast Pardon My Take and talked about Road going to Survive “I won’t say too much bad about it right now.

I’ve talked to those in charge and charge of things. So, I believe we reached a good agreement about the future… I think we have a good idea of how we might work together in the future. So, yeah, I’m sure you’ll see a tiny bit much more of me in the next one.”

Christian Horner, the team principal for Red Bull, has been a big part of the show for the last 4 seasons, so we don’t think we’ll miss too much Red Bull action although if Verstappen doesn’t fully return.

The most popular season was the fourth, which reached the top spot on Netflix around the world. It was about the tense 2021 final race between Lewis Hamilton as well as Max Verstappen.

Season three of Drive to Survive came out in 2021 and was a new high point for the show’s popularity. It went to number one globally on Netflix and had an audience that was about 20% bigger than season one.

Season 4 also reached the top spot on Netflix around the world. While drivers, as well as team members, have been happy about the new fans that Drive to Survive had also helped bring to F1, some have been worried about how they are portrayed in the show.

F1 boss Domenicali also said drivers would still be able to participate in Drive to Survive as long as there wasn’t too much freedom of creativity.