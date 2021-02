The project Princess Principal: Crown Handler will have six films, the first was initially scheduled to premiere in April 2020, however, due to Covid-19 it had to be delayed and ended up being presented this week in Japan, along with this screening it has been revealed that the second will arrive in the fall season of this year.

Following Chapter 1 of “Princess Principal Crown Handler” which started screening today,

The release date of Chapter 2 has been decided in[Autumn 2021]!

The preview video of Chapter 2 is being released at the end of Chapter 1 being screened!

Thank you for your continued support for this series.#pripri pic.twitter.com/SDLwFkzVN7 — “Princess Principal” Official (@pripri_anime) February 11, 2021

The films follow the events after the assassination attempt on the Imperial Princess in the series released in 2017.