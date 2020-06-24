Former Boca goalkeeper Carlos Lampe was diagnosed with coronavirus

Share it:

Carlos Lampe and his wife, Mariela Flores (@ CarlosLampe1)

The former Boca goalkeeper Carlos Lampe He confirmed through his official social networks that he contracted coronavirus like his wife, Mariela Flores: “We are winning this battle against COVID-19 together with great faith in God, thank you very much to all the people for all the support and for your sentences. Both my wife and I are well, stable and recovering favorably. "

The Bolivian goalkeeper who plays for his country's Always Ready team had a short period as a xeneize footballer at the end of 2018, when he was on loan for three months after Esteban Andrada's injury in the final stages of the Copa Libertadores (he was an alternative to Agustín Rossi but did not officially debut).

Throughout the quarantine, Lampe tried to share awareness messages to avoid infections, even on March 17, the day he turned years old, when the pandemic had just been declared. “It was my birthday and #YoMeQuedeEnCasa spending it as a family. It was a different birthday, grateful to God for one more year of life and for having my family by my side. ”

Carlos Lampe had a brief visit to Boca at the end of 2018 (Photo ALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP)

Through a banner shared by the Bolivian Soccer Federation, the 33-year-old goalkeeper who also played in Bolívar, San José de Oruro and Huachipato de Chile, among other clubs, had stated: "Let's take quarantine seriously, stay calm, and be patient."

Lampe regretted not being able to celebrate her daughter's anniversary under normal conditions and having to restrict all kinds of physical contact: "One of the most difficult things is that today is the birthday of our daughter María Emilia and we cannot kiss and hug her … It will be a different birthday but there are only a few days left and we know that with great faith we will overcome this #quedateencasa virus ”.

The publication of former Boca goalkeeper, Carlos Lampe, on his Twitter account

At the beginning of the month, the Bolivian Football Federation presented before the sports ministry and spread different biosafety protocols for the return of sports activities: medical, referee, press and national team. In Bolivia, clubs aim to re-train under strict protocols in mid-July. That will depend on the approval of the Bolivian Society of Sports Medicine and the authorizations of the Ministry of Health and the Vice Ministry of Sports.

Bolívar and Jorge Wilstermann, the teams involved in the Copa Libertadores, are the most interested in resuming activity. It should be remembered that Oriente Petrolero, Blooming, Always Ready and Nacional de Potosí were eliminated from the South American.

