May 2021 Games with Gold Announced

We are reaching the end of the month. And that is synonymous with the fact that, in the next few days, We will get to know the games that will be part of the different subscriptions (and the movies and series that will arrive will also be known to streaming platforms).

Without going any further, Microsoft has just announced the Games with Gold games for this coming month of May of 2021. And although none of them is a real bombshell, all are quite remarkable within their genre. There will be room for strategy, management, or even platforms cooperatives. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

The information has been published through a full entry on Xbox Wire. But if you want a summary, then we leave you with the full list of titles that will arrive in May 2021. With the pertinent dates.

Armello – Xbox One – From May 1 to May 31.

Dungeons 3 – Xbox One – From May 16 to June 15.

LEGO Batman – Xbox 360 (original Xbox) and Xbox One – From May 1 to 15.

Tropico 4 – Xbox 360 and Xbox One – From May 16 to 31.

* All of them should be compatible with Xbox Series X / S.

And as always, the corresponding image:

As for the games, Armello is like a sinister fairy tale board game, which comes to life. It is an adventure that mixes card games and strategy, all combined in a character building role-playing game. For its part, Dungeons 3 a building real-time strategy game of dungeons.

LEGO Batman hardly needs an introduction, offering the combination of both worlds in an action game, adventure, platforming and exploration that we can enjoy in company. Ultimately, we will become the President and ruler of a small island nation in Tropico 4. The objective? Get the support of the people, negotiate with foreign superpowers and even deal with any natural disaster that threatens your country.