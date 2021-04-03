JoJo: Stone Ocean is registered trademark, anime adaptation imminent?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the most famous work of Hirohiko Araki, has received several animated adaptations, however, stopping at the fifth part of the work. A transposition for Stone Ocean is currently awaited and a new clue leaves fans hoping that it is ever closer.

While the announcements of the great JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure themed event to be held shortly remain highly anticipated, all the eyes of fans remain fixed on the sixth part of the manga starring Jolyne Kujo and the possibility of seeing his adventures in anime version.

The story, which began in the pages of the weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, tells the usual fighting between stand bearers having however as initial setting a prison in which the daughter of Jotaro Kujo is locked up, the latter the main character of the third part of the work, for a crime he did not commit.

The recent discovery was shared by the Twitter user StickerTricker who spotted “Stone Ocean” as a registered trademark and, as you can read in the post reported at the bottom of the news, together with some friends who tried to confirm that this is not a joke going back to the creation date of March 1st.

Currently no official news was released on a possible new anime for the opera. The discoveries made by fans, however, could be a clue to an imminent announcement. What do you think about it? Let us know below in the comments.

In the meantime, here’s a fanmade trailer of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.