for 1,019 euros you will be saving 110 euros on your purchase

As you already know, we are talking about a model of the new Late 2020 range that includes the improved Magic Keyboard, and as we say, the first generation of Apple M1 processors, 5 nanometers, with ARM architecture and with 16 million transistors. The screen is still IPS de 13 inches, with a great resolution of 2560 x 1600 or as Apple calls it, Retina. Inside it has an M1 processor, which would be the entry step to the brand’s new range of Apple Silicon processors, although we still do not have more chips than this. It comes with an 8-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine.

The RAM It is 8 GB in the model on sale and the storage stays in the basics 256 GB SSD type. A set that, at first glance, may seem scarce for demanding tasks, but that all independent tests are agreeing to give for a “winning team”, and more for the price it has.

As always, the “wrapper” remains a Aluminum Unibody body with the quality that Apple is used to billing, its equipment, showing off the lightness and thinness of the Air range of Apple laptops: 1.6 cm in the thickest part and 1.29 Kg of weight. And as we said before, it has a Magic Keyboard, which improves on those of a couple of generations ago.

In terms of connectivity, this model only has a 3.5mm jack headphone output and two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports for everything: connecting external storage, connecting to the internet by cable, using external screens, charging the battery … It is quite possible that any average user needs a hub with more types of ports and connection possibilities.





You have all the information about the MacBook Pro in the Apple Store and if you want to know more about its M1 processor, be sure to stop by Xataka.

