at its all-time low price of 336 euros on Amazon

For the first time since the launch of the original model in 2015 (which was announced in September 2014), Apple has launched a "smart" watch that stands out for its better value for money.

Buy the Apple Watch SE at the best price

With a suggested RRP of $ 379 for the 44mm GPS + Cellular model, the Apple Watch SE with a gold aluminum case and plum sport loop





Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Gold Aluminum Case – Plum Sport Loop

Announced and released in mid-September 2020, the Apple Watch SE is one of the most recent “smart” watches in the Apple catalog that also it is the cheapest new generation (The Apple Watch Series 3 is still the most affordable option, but because of its age it lacks quite a few features included in the new models.)

With an approximate weight of 36.4 grams, glass and aluminum as the main manufacturing elements, supports eSIM cards so you can make phone calls, stream music and receive messages without having to carry your iPhone. It can also be submerged up to 50 meters deep, making it a suitable device for water sports.

It has a collar Retina LTPO OLED de 1.78 “ with a resolution of 448 x 368 pixels that results in a density of pixels per inch of 326, so it displays the information with a high level of definition. The glass is reinforced with Ion-X to avoid as much as possible damage from bumps and scratches.

It integrates the Apple S5 dual-core processor and 1 GB of RAM memory that runs the watchOS 7 operating system very smoothly. In form-factor it is like an Apple Watch Series 5, but lacks ECG to perform electrocardiograms and always-on display function to reduce its price.

Its autonomy is around 18 hours with a mixed use of “normal life” and physical activity. It is charged by induction, it has multiple sensors (second generation heart rate, always active altimeter, compass, barometer, etc.) for good precision during physical exercise. Finally, mention that it has a microphone and speaker.

