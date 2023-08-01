Flower Of Evil Season 2 Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Not?

Who doesn’t love a good suspenseful or thrilling film or television show? What more could one want than to have this genre brought to them by South Korean drama? In all likelihood, you do understand now. We’re referring to Flower of Evil, a new Korean drama. As soon as it premiered, the drama was showered with praise from viewers, quickly becoming a top contender for “superhit” status among 2020 K-dramas.

Super tension and a romantic subplot helped propel this program to instant fame, and now viewers are eager for more. Many Flower of Evil viewers want to know when Season 2 will premiere and if the show will be renewed. If you’re thirsty for information on Season 2 of Flower of Evil, you’ve come to the right place.

Flower Of Evil Season 2 Renewal Status

Scriptwriters for Flower of Evil Season 2 have not yet responded to our inquiries. We have not received any proof from the writers’ room despite the fact that the show was canceled after a single season. The show’s ratings have gone up, and it’s been broadcast on Netflix (To The Lake). This is fantastic news, as the show’s tremendous popularity growth bodes well for its potential revival.

TNM’s media and Nielsen Media Group studies back up the claim that the show’s viewership has increased since its cancellation, thus fans have good reason to hope for a revival. There is no reason to believe that Flower of Evil will return for a second season given that the story didn’t conclude on an abrupt end or set up a new plot thread.

Flower Of Evil Season 2 Release Date

The second season of the drama appears to be a continuation of the first. If the drama is renewed, it’s possible that the primary players and supporting cast will stay the same while the storyline shifts slightly. The storyline may have changed from the last time. Since the producers have not yet chosen whether or not to produce a second season, optimism for a renewal is low.

The drama’s first season aired on its original network, tvN, from July 29, 2020, to September 23, 2020, for a total of 16 episodes. Once thought to be renewed for a second season around the middle of 2021, the drama now appears to have lost that status. Here you will find out about any fresh developments in the play. There has been no new information regarding the premiere date of Season 2 as of yet.

Flower Of Evil Storyline

Lee Joon-gi’s Baek Hee-sung is married to the detective Cha Ji-won (Moon Chae-won), but he has kept his name and history from her. They look like the ideal family from the outside: They are a devoted couple with a gorgeous 6-year-old daughter who adores them.

As Cha Ji-won and her coworkers investigate a string of deaths with no clear motive, she is forced to face the possibility that her seemingly ideal spouse is hiding things from her.

Flower Of Evil Cast

Lee Joon-gi as Baek Hee-sung / Do Hyun-soo

Park Hyun-joon as young Hyun-soo

Cha Sung-je as child Hyun-soo

Moon Chae-won as Cha Ji-won, Hee-sung/Hyun-soo’s wife

Jang Hee-jin as Do Hae-soo

Lim Na-young as teenage Hae-soo, Hyun-soo’s older sister

Lee Chae-yoon as eleven-year-old Hae-soo

Seo Hyun-woo as Kim Moo-jin, journalist

Jeong Taek-hyun as young Moo-jin

Jung Seo-yeon as Baek Eun-ha, daughter of Hee-sung and Ji-won

Son Jong-hak as Baek Man-woo, Hee-sung’s father

Nam Gi-ae as Gong Mi-ja, Hee-sung’s mother

Jo Kyung-sook as Moon Young-ok, Ji-won’s mother

Choi Dae-hoon as Lee Woo-cheol, leader of Homicide Investigation Team

Choi Young-joon as Choi Jae-sub, veteran detective

Kim Soo Oh as Im Ho-joon, youngest team member

Lim Chul-hyung as Yoon Sang-pil, section chief

Hong Seo-joon as Oh Young-joon, police captain

Yang Hye-jin as Gang Pil-young, lead reporter

Ju Ye-eun as Reporter Joo

Choi Byung-mo as Do Min-seok, father of Hae-soo and Hyun-soo

Kim Ji-hoon as Baek Hee-sung

Choi Kwon-soo as young Hee-sung

Lee Kyu-bok as Nam Soon-gil

Kim Geon as Kim In-seo

Lee Ju-yeon as Park Seo-young

Han Soo-yeon as Jung Mi-sook

Yoon Byung-hee as Park Kyung-choon, taxi driver and husband of Jung Mi-sook

Park Seung-tae as Oh Bok-ja

Kim Ki-cheon as Dr. Lee Hyun-suk

Flower Of Evil Season 2 Plot

In the drama, Hee-Seong loses his memory after being shot in the head by the police and punished for his misdeeds. But towards the conclusion of the drama, he remembers everything in time to realize a huge blunder he made. He decides to alter his personality in order to move on from his troubles. His wife, a criminal detective, does manage to track him down, though. This makes the show’s season finale extremely thrilling and leaves fans clamoring for more.

Season 2 of the dramatization appears to be a continuation of the show. If the show is given a new lease on life, its cast and characters might be able to pull off a similar feat with only a modest change in the plot. It’s possible the story won’t be exactly like the last one.

Where to watch Flower Of Evil?

On the first network, TVN, Flower of Evil is broadcast every Wednesday and Thursday. Episodes typically ran for around an hour and ten minutes. Currently, you can watch the popular Korean drama on Viki, Wetv, and even Apple TV. Netflix, an international streaming portal, has included the drama in its lineup. Viki also hosts it with over 30 subtitle options. You can watch the show whenever you want by going to any of your preferred streaming services. The drama combines elements of melodrama, suspense, mystery, romance, crime, and the like.

Flower Of Evil Season 1 Review

The unexpectedness of Flower of Evil is one of the show’s many strengths. This low-key thriller is an exceptionally well-written series that not only defies expectations but also moves fluidly across genres without ever losing track of its central concept. There’s no doubt that this will win several Baeksang Awards down the line, but a few hiccups prevent it from getting the flawless score it deserves.

Moon Chae-Won and Lee Joon-Gi’s acting is superb, and they are both allowed substantial dramatic latitude in their respective parts. Next year, I wouldn’t be shocked if Joon-Gi won Best Actor because he gives a performance that steals the show every time.

Despite its many strengths, Flower of Evil suffers from uneven pacing. While this is mostly enjoyable from episode to episode, there are a few slow spots that prevent it from working as well as a binge-watch. Flower of Evil is a great Korean drama despite these flaws. It manages to combine elements of romance, drama, and action without being bogged down in its own complexities.