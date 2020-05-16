Know All About Nicky Jam’s Current Life: His Girlfriend, Kids, and More!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is sure that you all must have heard the name of this popular American singer Nick Rivera Caminero. He is well-known among the fans and followers with the name “Nicky Jam”. The singer did prove himself more times than you can guess in the Latin trap and reggaeton genres. Fans are eager to know about his professional career as much as his personal life. So here we are with all the information about the 39-year-old singer that may interest and excite all the fans and supporters.

About Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam has a huge amount of popularity with his widely known super hits like “X” and “Travesuras”. Nicky was born and raised in Boston from where the entire family shifted to Puerto Rico when he was 10. Puerto Rico is the native place of his father and it happens to be such a beautiful place currently. Nick Jam is a father of 4 children from different partners and there is only information about some of his partners.

Nicky Jam was happy to marry Angelina Cruz in February 2017 after dating for 2 years. But they were on separate ways from August 2018. Nicky is always the center of rumors such as who happens to be the mother of his 4 children.

Nicky Jam’s Kids

The youngest daughter of Nicky was born in August 2012 and her mother is known to be Carolina Neito. Carolina’s Instagram profile has many pictures with their daughter Luciana. The singer also has a 15-year-old son Joe Martin. Joe is the son of Nicky and his ex-girlfriend, Janexsy Figueroa.

Nicky Jam has 2 more lesser-known daughters namely Yarimar Rivera and Alyssa Rivera. Both of his daughters were born around 2002 so they happen to be of the same age. Ari or Yarimar and Alyssa are close friends as well as Half-Sisters. But their mother is still unknown publically.

The American singer is currently dating Cydney Moreau and he did propose her in February 2020. They first met on the sets of one of Nicky’s music video “Atrevete” last year. He is currently having a great time with his current girlfriend as fans are looking forward to their relationship updates.

Know All About Nicky Jam’s Current Life: His Girlfriend, Kids, and More!! was last modified: by

Share it: