Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 4: Release Date, Cast, And Other Details

The South Korean television show Love ft. Marriage and Divorce airs on TV Chosun on Saturdays and Sundays at 21:00 KST. The drama is broadcast at 21:00 KST on Saturdays and Sundays. It is broadcast on TV Chosun every Saturday and Sunday at 21:00 KST from January 23 to March 14, 2021. The cast includes Jeon No-min, Lee Ga-Seong, Jeon Soo-kyeong, and Lee Min-young.

New episodes are also available on Netflix. This series has aired for three full years. From June 12, 2021, till August 8, 2021, the show aired at 21:00 KST on TV Chosun every Saturday and Sunday. On June 12, 2021, the network aired the premiere episode of the show. According to Nielsen, the series’ highest-rated episode to date was the finale of the second season, which received a 16.582 percent rating.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 4 Renewal Status

There has been no word yet on whether or not Love (including Marriage and Divorce) will return for a fourth season. It would be interesting to see if they renew this for a second season in light of the consistently solid numbers.

Nielsen Korea reports that the drama achieved its highest national rating of the year at 9.1 percent. Now, keep in mind that this is happening over a very full weekend of programming, and this show is still TV Chosun’s most popular. Despite the show’s shaky writing and inconsistent plotline, the network has hit gold with it. No of your opinion, the fact remains that these numbers are huge. This suggests that love (including marriage and divorce) may be revitalized. We anticipate that this will be extended.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 4 Release Date

With a viewership rating of 10.395 and an air date of February 26, 2022, the third season of Love (including Marriage and Divorce) once again succeeds in capturing the interest of viewers.

There has been no official word on when we may expect to see Love (including Marriage and Divorce) season 4. In keeping with the standard for South Korean dramas, the producers opted not to make an additional season of this show. Three consecutive successful seasons increase the likelihood that the show will be renewed for a fourth season.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Storyline

“Love, ft. The first episode of the three-season Korean drama Marriage and Divorce aired on January 23, 2021. The third and best season of Love ft: marriage and Divorce just debuted, and it’s getting rave reviews.

Melodrama describes Love ft: Marriage and Divorce, a three-season series with 48 episodes, each of which runs between 66 and 80 minutes. And you can watch it right now on Netflix.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Cast

Kang Shin-hyo as Pan Sa-hyeon, a lawyer

Gee Young-san as Shin Yu-shin, a psychiatrist

Park Joo-mi as Sa Pi-young, Yu-shin’s wife, a producer of the radio show.

Lee Ga-ryeong as Boo Hye-ryung, Sa-hyeon’s wife, the radio show host.

Lee Min-young as Song Won, a Chinese translator and the mistress of Sa-hyeon.

Jeon Soo-kyeong as Lee Si-eun, a writer of the radio show

Jeon No-min as Park Hae-ryun, Si-eun’s husband, a professor of Department of Theater.

Moon Sung-ho as Seo Ban, an engineer of the radio show, Pi-young, Hye-ryung and Si-eun’s colleague

Bu Bae as Seo Dong-ma, Ban’s younger brother, Ga-bin’s ex-boyfriend.

Song Ji-in as A Mi, a model and the mistress of Yu-shin.

Lim Hye-young as Nam Ga-bin, a musical actress, Hae-ryun’s colleague and mistress.

Kim Eung-soo as Pan Mun-ho, Sa-hyeon’s father

Lee Hye-sook as Kim Dong-mi, Yu-shin’s stepmother

Roh Joo-hyun as Shin Gi-rim, Yu-shin’s father

Lee Hyo-chun as Mo Seo-hyang, Pi-young’s mother

Lee Jong-nam as So Ye-jeong, Sa-hyeon’s mother

Han Jin-hee as President Seo, Ban and Dong-ma’s father

Yoon Seo-hyun as Jo Woong, Dean of Chinese Medicine Hospital, A Mi’s biological father.

Jeon Hye-won as Park Hyang-gi, Si-eun and Hae-ryun’s daughter, Woo-ram’s elder sister.

Im Han-bin as Park Woo-ram, Si-eun and Hae-ryun’s son

Park Seo-kyung as Shin Ji-ah, Yu-shin and Pi-young’s daughter

Shin Soo-ho as Attorney Yoon, Sa-hyun’s colleague

Bae Yoo-ri as Joon-jae, the Pan Family’s housekeeper

Yoon Hae-young as Ji Su-hui, A Mi’s mother

Hong Ji-min as Oh Jin-a, friend of Hae-ryun and Ga-bin

Oh Seung-ah as Lee Yeon-hee, a colleague of Pi-young, Hye-ryung and Si-eun

Shin Joo-ah as Lee Soo-jung, the wife of Yeon-hee’s boyfriend

Hyun Suk as Mun-ho’s friend

Lee Sook as Mo Seo-ri, Seo-hyang’s younger sister

Hong Ji-yoon as a clerk of diamond jewelry store

Lim Baek-cheon as a guest on a radio program hosted by Boo Hye-ryung

Park Sang-min as himself

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 3 Recap

With lots of drama and romance tossed in for good measure, Season 3 of Love (including Marriage and Divorce) will be kept weave its numerous and varied stories around these three families. Dong-Ma, who seems to be Seo’s brother, becomes romantically involved with Pi-Young. After the death of Sa-Hyun’s close friend, Hye-Ryung becomes possessed, and Ban’s Seo-Ban enters a romantic relationship with Si-Eun.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 4 Trailer

Since Love (including Marriage and Divorce) was not renewed for a fourth season, there is no Season 4 trailer available at this time. For the time being, you can see previews for past seasons, which are all posted on YouTube.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 3 Rating

Everyone evaluates a program based on its ratings. The popularity of a show among viewers is usually the strongest predictor of how long it will remain on air. The higher the scores, the safer the situation is. The show has been well received by critics and viewers alike, earning a 6.6/10 rating on IMDb and a 70% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where to watch Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)?

Netflix will be the exclusive online streaming outlet for Season 4 of Love (including Marriage and Divorce). All 48 episodes from the first three seasons are now available to Watch on Netflix.