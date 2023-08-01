Beyond Evil Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know About

‘Beyond Evil,’ originally titled ‘Gwimul,’ is a Shim Na-yeon and Kim Soo-jin creation from South Korea. The story follows two cops whose paths collide while they’re both trying to track down a serial killer. As they go further, troubling issues emerge, leading them to start having serious doubts about everything and everyone around them, even themselves. The show debuted in South Korea in February 2021, and then in the rest of the world in June 2021.

The show’s stellar cast has garnered a lot of interest. The interesting plot and likable characters also helped it get fans. The criminal show won three Baeksang Arts Awards: Best Drama, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor for Shin Ha-kyun (Lee Dong-sik). After finishing the first season in one sitting, fans are probably itching for more. Everything you need to know is listed here.

Beyond Evil Season 2 Renewal Status

The crime drama has quickly become a Netflix favorite. The show has not been renewed for a second season, though. Netflix has not approved the production of a sequel. However, we all know that progress takes time. Therefore, it may take some extra time for the creators to deliver a new storyline. Fans have made predictions regarding Season 2 that are circulating online. However, there has been no official word yet on whether or not Season 2 will be made. If we can get our hands on any real news, we’ll be sure to share it with you as quickly as possible.

Beyond Evil Season 2 Release Date

The first season of “Beyond Evil” premiered on Netflix on June 15, 2021. It first broadcast on JTBC in South Korea from February 19, 2021, to April 10, 2021, before making its way to the streaming service. There are 16 episodes in the first season, and they range in length from 60 to 78 minutes.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming second season: There has been no official word on whether or not there will be a Season 2. A new season would presumably be ordered after a few months following its international premiere, so the production team may use at least a year to wrap things up. Therefore, a new edition is quite unlikely before the summer of 2022. Season 2 of ‘Beyond Evil’ will premiere, roughly speaking, towards the middle of 2023.

Beyond Evil Storyline

Lee Dong-sik (Shin Ha-kyun) and Han Joo-won (Yeo Jin-goo) are two daring police officers from the Manyang Police Substation [a] of the Munju Police Station (in the western portion of Gyeonggi Province) who break the law to apprehend a serial killer in Beyond Evil. While investigating, they start to doubt the honesty of everyone involved, even themselves. Asking, “Who is the monster?” A person can ask, “Is it you?” “Am I crazy? Are we crazy?”

Beyond Evil Cast

Shin Ha-kyun as Lee Dong-sik, An impulsive and eccentric sergeant at the Manyang Police Substation.

Lee Do-hyun as young Lee Dong-sik

Yeo Jin-goo as Han Joo-won, An elite detective from the International Crime Investigation Team at the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency transferred to Manyang Police Substation.

Jung Hyeon-jun as young Han Joo-won

Choi Sung-eun as Yoo Jae-yi, Nicknamed the “Master of Knife”, the owner of the Manyang Butcher Shop and Restaurant.

Chun Ho-jin as Nam Sang-bae, The soon-to-retire Chief of Manyang Police Substation.

Son Sang-gyu as Cho Gil-gu, A Sargeant at Manyang Police Substation.

Baek Seok-kwang as Hwang Kwang-young, A police officer at Manyang Police Substation.

Nam Yoon-su as Oh Ji-hoon, The youngest police officer at the Manyang Police Substation and the brother of Oh Ji-hwa.

Choi Dae-hoon as Park Jeong-je, The Lieutenant of the Investigation Support Team at Munju Police Station

Choi Chan-ho as young Park Jeong-je

Kim Shin-rok as Oh Ji-hwa, The team leader of the Dangerous Crimes Division, Lee Dong-sik’s classmate from elementary to high school

Nam Ga-hyeon as young Oh Ji-hwa

Shim Wan-joon as Kang Do-soo, An honest homicide detective at Munju Police Station whose role model is Dong-sik

Jung Gyu-soo as Jung Cheol-mun, Chief of Munju Police Station.

Seo Jeong-shik as Kwak Oh-sub, Senior detective at Munju Police Station.

Park Bo-kyung as Im Sun-nyeo, Captain of the Forensic Investigation Team and Kang Do-soo’s wife.

Yoo Byung-hoon as Lieutenant Ha

Gil Hae-yeon as Do Hae-won

Heo Sung-tae as Lee Chang-jin

Lee Kyu-hoi as Kang Jin-mook

Park Kwang-il as young Kang Jin-mook

Kang Min-ah as Kang Min-jung

Kim Hieora as Bang Ju-seon

Jung Jae-jin as Bang Ho-cheol

Jun Soo-hyun as Jang Oh-bok

Kim Jung-eun as Lee Kang-ja

Choi Jin-ho as Han Gi-hwan

Park Ji-hoon as Kwon Hyuk

Woo Jung-won as Lee Su-yeon

Cha Chung-hwa as Lee Geum-hwa

Kim Bi-bi as Han Jeong-im

Jang Sung-bum as Lee Sang-yeob

Kang You-seok as Reporter Lim Gyu-seok

Nam Mi-jung as Fish market lady

Park Ji-ah as Neighborhood woman

Jo Ji-seung as Yoon Mi-hye, Kang Min-jung’s mother

Beyond Evil Season 2 Plot

A serial killer is loose in Manyang, causing mayhem in the first season. Han Joo-won, a recently promoted detective, teams up with Lee Dong-sik, a recently demoted sergeant. As soon as they can, the two set out to find the criminal, whose actions appear to be a carbon copy of those from almost two decades earlier. It’s intriguing that both detectives are hiding something and will inevitably come under scrutiny as a result of their investigation.

The truth is revealed by the season’s end. Dong-sik wants Joo-won to arrest him for obstructing justice, and Joo-won is devastated. A year in prison and two years of probation have been handed down to him. Joo-won, who helped put an end to the killings, gets exonerated while Gi-hwan, a congresswoman, and Jeong-je go to jail. If the show is given another season, we might see a new team of detectives work together to investigate a twisted crime that affects them directly.

Beyond Evil Season 1 Review

When it comes to taking a basic idea and running with it, go no further than Beyond Evil. This Korean drama is one of the greatest of the year thanks to its stellar performances, crisp writing, and unexpected plot twists. Its seven Baeksang Award nominations should come as no surprise.

Considering how straightforward the tale is, it’s surprising how the series manages to add multiple levels of twists without leaving any gaps in the story. Everyone in the story has somewhere they need to be, something they need to do, and most crucially, a reason to kill someone. In fact, there were as many as eight suspects at one point!

The quality of Korean literature continues to be demonstrated by Beyond Evil. This crime drama stands on its own as a work of art, with a wealth of aesthetic depth that goes far beyond the plot.

This is a story of reconciliation and understanding. There are no elaborate love stories or montage scenes, simply 16 episodes of crime-solving and character growth. Easily regarded as one of the best Korean dramas of all time, Beyond Evil absolutely surpasses its audience’s loftiest hopes and desires.