Barakamon Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 2 of the anime series Barakamon has been eagerly anticipated by fans for the last nine years. As a consequence, many of them had lost faith in their ability to see the subsequent episode.

The organization’s revival remains a pipe dream for some of its most devoted followers. Fans are still begging for the original series to return, even after a spin-off was made. Will the anime series be returning?

One example of fanciful literature is the Japanese anime series Barakamon. The plot is adapted from the Japanese manga series of the same name by Satsuki Yoshino. Twelve episodes will be shown beginning July 6, 2014.

On September 27th of that year, the show broadcast its last episode. The plot of Handa-Kun, a spin-off series that aired two years after the original anime, was said to have been the inspiration for the original series.

Barakamon Season 2 Renewal Status

The second season of Barakamon has yet to be announced, so let’s address it head-on. Both audiences and critics were impressed with Kinema Citrus’s initial season. But the producers put all their energy into the spin-off series Handa-Kun instead of making a sequel to Barakamon.

Since there wasn’t enough content for a second season, fans didn’t voice their disapproval at the time. After that, however, there was complete and utter silence; no official word on the show’s future had been released.

Even though it’s been nine long years, no one knows what happened to the anime that fans adore. A lot of people are wondering whether Barakamon Season 2 will ever happen because of the confusing lack of news.

Barakamon Season 2 Release Date

From July 6, 2014, until September 28, 2014, the first season of “Barakamon” was shown. Considering the creators’ expressed preference for spin-off series over direct sequels, it’s rather improbable that we would have a continuation of ‘Barakamon’ in the next season.

Additionally, the source material for the anime has already been adapted, so it’s quite doubtful that Satsuki Yoshino would generate additional content for ‘Barakamon.’ A new original season is also highly unlikely to be published. The 2024 premiere date of “Barakamon” season 2 is already seeming like a faraway mirage.

Barakamon Story

Calligraphy artist Handa, who is 23 years old, starts our narrative by hitting the exhibition manager. Handa loses it and punches the principal because he can’t take the harsh criticism of his award-winning work, which he describes as dull, repetitive, and unimaginative. His father insisted on sending him to Goto Island immediately after this tragedy.

Life on this island, distant from the city, revolves around fishing and other sea-related pursuits since the means of transportation only stop here once a day. Here is where Handa wishes to sketch his artistic path in silence.

There aren’t many lonely times for him since the islanders, particularly the kids and young adults, are so interested in him. But there are also plenty of times when he finds delight in life.

Barakamon Cast

Seishu Handa Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Robert McCollum (English)

Voiced by: Daisuke Ono (Japanese); Robert McCollum (English) Naru Kotoishi Voiced by: Suzuko Hara (Japanese); Alison Viktorin (English)

Voiced by: Suzuko Hara (Japanese); Alison Viktorin (English) Miwa Yamamura Voiced by: Nozomi Furuki (Japanese); Lynsey Hale (English)

Voiced by: Nozomi Furuki (Japanese); Lynsey Hale (English) Tamako Arai Voiced by: Rumi Okubo (Japanese); Apphia Yu (English)

Voiced by: Rumi Okubo (Japanese); Apphia Yu (English) Hiroshi Kido Voiced by: Koki Uchiyama (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English)

Voiced by: Koki Uchiyama (Japanese); Clifford Chapin (English) Hina Kubota Voiced by: Rina Endō (Japanese); Lara Woodhull (English)

Voiced by: Rina Endō (Japanese); Lara Woodhull (English) Kentaro Ohama Voiced by: Seiya Kimura (Japanese); Leah Clark (English)

Voiced by: Seiya Kimura (Japanese); Leah Clark (English) Akihiko Arai Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Morgan Berry (English)

Voiced by: Megumi Han (Japanese); Morgan Berry (English) Yūjirō Kido Voiced by: Tanuki Sugino (Japanese); R. Bruce Elliott (English)

Voiced by: Tanuki Sugino (Japanese); R. Bruce Elliott (English) Kazuyuki Sakamoto Voiced by: Fumihiko Tachiki (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English)

Voiced by: Fumihiko Tachiki (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English) Takao Kawafuji Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Duncan Brannan (English)

Voiced by: Junichi Suwabe (Japanese); Duncan Brannan (English) Kosuke Kanzaki Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English)

Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English) Kosaku Kotoishi Voiced by: Hiroshi Ito (Japanese); Bill Flynn (English)

Voiced by: Hiroshi Ito (Japanese); Bill Flynn (English) Iwao Yamamura Voiced by: Atsushi Ono (Japanese); Greg Dulcie (English)

Voiced by: Atsushi Ono (Japanese); Greg Dulcie (English) Seimei Handa Voiced by: Kosuke Meguro (Japanese); Mark Stoddard (English)

Barakamon Season 2 Plot

Its spin-off anime was just as beloved by viewers as the original. Since there was plenty of material to work with, the authors had intentions to keep the plot going. Four years after the anime ended, in 2018, Satsuki Yoshino published the 18th volume.

Because of this, there was enough material from Kinema Citrus to use in Season 2 of Barakamon. Their production pipeline for the following year, however, shows that the company has grown busy with other projects. After all these years, there’s still very little hope for Barakamon Season 2.

Barakamon Season 2 Trailer

We have said that the premiere of Barakamon Season 2 will be rather delayed, and the creators and producers have yet to set a premiere date. So far, we have been unable to locate the Barakamon Season 2 trailer.