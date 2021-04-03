Final Fantasy XIV: PS5 version already has an open beta release date

Good news for fans of Final Fantasy XIV who have been enjoying the game on PS4 for many years. Square Enix has announced that At the same time that patch 5.5 is released on April 13, 2021, open beta testing will begin for the PS5 version.

In addition, the Japanese company has confirmed that if you are playing the PlayStation 4 version, you will be able to participate in the test with your own character/game data. And, as expected, this new generation version will come with a lot of improvements that we will detail below.

The information, which the Twitter user has echoed @Nibellion (via @PadraigFahy), has come through a complete entry on the game’s Japanese website. And according to Square Enix, this version will allow us “Enjoy a more comfortable and richer gaming experience than ever.”.

In fact, these enhancements include “An enhanced experience with ultra-high-speed loading, significantly improved frame rate, full support for 4K output, and support for 3D audio and haptic vibration.”.

Finally, Square Enix has given the indications of how we should sign up for the PS5 beta if we are interested. In case you are playing FF XIV on PS4 through the physical disc, these are the steps to follow:

1. Login with your PlayStation Network account by playing the PS4 version of 4 FINAL FANTASY XIV on PS5.

2. Access the product page FINAL FANTASY XIV Desde PlayStation Store en PS5

3. Select the “FINAL FANTASY XIV PS5 Upgrade Edition on the product page and download it. Even if you are using the PS4 bundle version, you can use the download version without a disc.

4. When you’re done, select the PS5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV on the game screen FINAL FANTASY XIV and start it.

If you are playing the digital version, these are the steps to follow:

1. Login with your PlayStation Network account by playing the PS4 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV on PS5.

2. Select “FINAL FANTASY XIV” in the “Games Library”.

3. El icono “PS5 Upgrade Version (β) “is displayed on the right side of the game screen, so select it.

4. Selecciona “FINAL FANTASY XIV PS5 Upgrade Version (β)” on the product page and download it.

5. When you’re done, select the PS5 version of FINAL FANTASY XIV on the game screen FINAL FANTASY XIV and start it.

Finally, if you do everything directly from PS5, it is much simpler: just look for the Free Trial version of FFXIV in the Store. Square Enix has confirmed that it will give the exact dates (the time especially) as the day approaches. In addition, they ensure that the final version of PS5 will begin shortly after that beta ends.