Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Relationship Timeline!! It’s Longer Than You Guess!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As per the reports, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been together since March 2017. It is way longer than you may do guess in your wild imagination, right? The duo meets one another after starting in one of the most popular Netflix series “Riverdale”. They are playing their significant role in the series as Betty and Jughead respectively. Both the actors are performing well in the series as a result of which they have a large fan following.

Most fans and viewers of the series “Riverdale” are always eager to know about the popular couple Lili and Cole. It is surely surprising and joyful to know that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating each other for a long time. There are tons of rumors about the break-up, cheating, and Sprousehart as well. But the couple is still sharing a strong bond of love and trust between them for three long years now. Let us have a little peek at their relationship timeline.

Lilie Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Relationship

It was sure that the couple was growing a strong relationship with each other when Lili hit back at the false rumors. On 23 April 2020, Lili Reinhart did give a response to one of the rumors defying Cole Sprouse to date model Kaia Gerber. She did mention the rumor to be false on Instagram as well as Twitter and ask people to stop spreading false such rumors.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's Alleged Breakup Was Apparently "Very Messy" https://t.co/Hi7dHr4qwX pic.twitter.com/SIW0J3jxbK — Seventeen (@seventeen) July 24, 2019

On 18 March 2017, the “Riverdale” series lovers can not control themselves when Cole did share a picture of Lili on his Instagram handle. Fans were talking about the couple’s relationship since that time. He also did share Lili’s picture again on 22 April 2017 which is another addition to the hints of them being together.

The couple has been commenting on each other’s social media account whenever one of them shares a picture. Also, there are several more facts about Lili and Cole being together from 2017. Their relationship grows on just as the series “Riverdale” is moving forward. Fans and viewers actually love the perfect pair of Lili Reinhart and Col,e Sprouse on-screen and of-screen.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Relationship Timeline!! It’s Longer Than You Guess!! was last modified: by

Share it: