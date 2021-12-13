What Does GTS Mean On Snapchat:

Gts stands for “go to sleep”. It’s a command you give your friends when they’re being annoying.

When did the gts Snapchat meaning start:

Gts on Snapchat started sometime in 2015.

What does it’s mean on discord:

GTS means to go to sleep or green triangle square, green triangles are used as a sort of trophy indicator on the Discord app and originated from a Nintendo GameCube game called Animal Crossing. Green Triangle Square is also a user rank on Discord that can be gained by using the Invite Link given by someone who already has this rank. However, there is no difference between Green Triangle Square and a regular member besides a cosmetic one which only makes it possible to change the name color (and a few other things).

Why do people use the get command:

Some people use the GTS command to tell their friends to go to sleep or stop being annoying, while others use it as a way to show off their rank on Discord.

Why do people use the gts rank on discord:

Some people may use the GTS rank because it looks cool and they’re showing off, while others may just want their name to stand out.

What is a go-to-sleep (GTS) in Roblox chat:

Roblox GTS Command allows you to send anyone who is annoying you at this particular time a command telling them to “Go To Sleep,” which results in them receiving an unidentified message from your character and then temporarily or permanently leaving the game. This has been used as a popular joke among many Roblox users with rude characters that like to annoy everyone else. People usually type “GTS” followed by another player’s username when trying to be annoying.

GTS stands for Global Trade Station, w features Pokémon games that allow players to trade Pokémon with others worldwide. It was introduced in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, and has been available in every game since then. GTS is accessed through the Wi-Fi menu, and allows you to search for other people who are looking to trade Pokémon. You can specify what kinds of Pokémon you’re looking for, as well as how many of each you want.

It’s meaning in science:

The GTS is also used as a tool for genetic studies. This is because it allows scientists to collect data worldwide on a single platform. This makes it easier to study genes and mutations in different populations.

Its meaning in the business:

The GTS can also be used for business purposes. For example, a company might use the GTS to trade goods with other companies worldwide. This can help the company get access to new products and markets. Additionally, the GTS can sell securities, which can help businesses make money by trading stocks and other investments.

There are many different ways to use the GTS, and its versatility makes it an essential tool in many various fields. Whether you’re a scientist, businessperson, or just someone looking to trade Pokémon with friends or other players around the world, the GTS can help you do it.

It means medical:

GTS is a shorthand for Gorham-Stout Syndrome, a progressive disease that causes calcium deposition in blood vessels and other body tissues. This causes GTS to get bigger over time, and it can lead to blockages, which can cause problems with the heart, kidneys, gut, eyes and brain. Additionally, people with GTS have an increased risk of getting cancer.

Its meaning in automotive:

GM Tech2 Meaning: GM TECH2 stands for General Motors Technician 2 Diagnostic Tool. It’s a professional diagnosis instrument developed by GM Company for all GM car owners who want to repair their vehicles by themselves at home or in workshops.