FBI: International Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Once again, the European-based FBI team is prepared to assist in safeguarding American interests abroad in the upcoming third season of FBI: International.

Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and the rest of the FBI’s International Fly Team put in long hours trying to stop foreign enemies from harming American civilians. The FBI agents manage to handle the highs and lows of their personal lives while rushing to save the day in each episode.

That being stated, can you tell me what occurs in the next episodes? Season 3 of FBI: International details are here.

FBI: International Season 3 Release Date

Airing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, CBS will premiere the third season during the February/Spring schedule, sandwiched between FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. The strikes in Hollywood caused a temporary delay in the series’ release date and forced the rescheduling of the planned release date.

FBI: International Story

Members of the elite Special Agents assigned to the FBI’s worldwide “Fly Team” based in Budapest who seek out and eliminate dangers to U.S. interests globally, especially in Europe, are the focus of the series. [4] [5] Scott Forrester, a grizzled and rugged Special Agent of the FBI, leads the squad.

He is assisted by FBI Special Agents Jamie Kellett, second in command and a career agent; Andre Raines, a young agent with accounting expertise and a high IQ; and Cameron Vo, the newest team member and an expert in interrogation, a former field agent in the Seattle field office of the FBI.

Katrin Jaeger, a seasoned German Europol agent, is helping the squad overcome language and political obstacles. After Jaeger’s promotion to head of Europol operations after season 1, Forrester’s former mistress, Megan “Smitty” Garretson, takes her position.

Operating in other countries presents the Fly Team with practical and legal problems, such as limits on guns and uncomfortable collaborations with foreign law enforcement. Additionally, they face a broad variety of criminal and terrorist dangers. [6] To set it apart from typical American police procedurals, which are set nearly entirely in the US, the program has an international flair.

FBI: International Season 3 Cast

Season 3 of FBI: International is likely to have the same cast! Here is the cast that is likely to be back:

Luke Kleintank as Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester

Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellett

Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines

Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo

Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan ‘Smitty’ Garretson

FBI: International Season 2 Recap

In the second season finale of FBI: International, the Fly Team was given the mission of locating a Russian missile that had been stolen and was being sold on the black market in Budapest. Before a shadowy American weapons dealer could broker the stolen weapon into dangerous hands, the squad needed to seize it.

They managed to detain the warhead and get it sent to an American military facility for examination, but they were still in danger. During the transfer of a crucial witness, a bomb detonated.

There was a significant cliffhanger after the season since Special Agent Raines (Carter Redwood) was there when the explosion happened, but it is unclear if the team managed to escape in time or whether the witness was injured.

FBI: International Season 3 Plot

The plot of FBI: International season 3 will have to pick up where season 2 left off to go on from there. In the season finale, an explosion occurred as the squad was transporting a witness, putting everyone in deadly danger except for Carter Redwood. Although Redwood wasn’t directly involved, he did see the explosion.

If the events of FBI: International season 3 begin right after season 2, Redwood may be the one attempting to locate his crew and ensure their safety.

Beyond that, however, details on the third season of FBI: International’s plot are few. The show takes place mostly in Budapest, Hungary, although it travels across Europe as the crew investigates crimes that can hurt Americans overseas. Because of its history of crossovers with the FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, third-season storylines maybe even more expansive than before.

As in prior seasons, the third season of FBI: International will most likely stick to the mystery of the week structure while continuing to investigate crimes throughout Europe.

FBI: International Season 3 Trailer

The third-season trailer for FBI: International has not been released yet. As the release date draws near, a trailer will most likely be unveiled.

FBI: International Season 3 Episodes

Following its renewal, the show returned with a regular schedule of 21–22 episodes, each airing once a week and running an average of 39–44 minutes. The network may opt to air a shorter season with only 15 to 18 episodes to cut costs or deal with ongoing dual strikes. This would help wrap up the third season earlier instead of needlessly stretching the plot to premiere all the episodes.

Where to watch FBI: International Season 3?

Live on CBS, you can catch the latest episodes of FBI: International. Several live TV streaming providers, such as YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and FuboTV, make CBS accessible outside of the conventional cable and satellite television markets.

Watching episodes live as they are broadcast is also an option for members of Paramount Plus Premium and the CBS app. On top of that, Paramount Plus makes new episodes available for on-demand viewing the day after their broadcast.