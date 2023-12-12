The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s works will be transported to a pivotal conflict in Middle-earth’s history with the upcoming animated film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

According to a press release from WarnerMedia, The War of the Rohirrim, marketed as a companion piece to director Peter Jackson’s famous trilogy of films, will draw connections to the original Lord of the Rings films and recapture fans’ attention by using “story and artistic elements woven throughout that will reconnect fans to the excitement and cinematic wonder of Middle-earth”

This unique tale details the unknown mystery of the castle of Helm’s Deep, distinct from the ones examined in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Here is all the information that has been uncovered so far on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Release Date

December 13, 2024, is the official release date for Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim. Production on this Middle-earth anime is now ongoing, and New Line first announced it in June 2021.

SOLA Digital Arts (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) handles the animation, with the creative team also featuring Alan Lee and John Howe, artists from the original trilogy. After its theatrical run, Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim will likely be accessible on streaming services, but when exactly this will happen is anyone’s guess.

Animated prequel New Line Cinema announced at the 20th-anniversary festivities of The Fellowship of the Ring that they will produce Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim at a rapid pace.

It happened in June 2021, with screenwriters Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews connected to the project and directors Kenji Kamiyama and Joseph Chou attached to the helm. Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou penned the official script based on the story of Addiss and Matthews, and Kamiyama became the director in the end.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Cast

In War of the Rohirrim, Brian Cox will play the role of the aptly called Rohan king, Helm Hammerhand. Returning as Éowyn is Miranda Otto as well.

Returning from the original films, Otto plays many roles, including that of Rohan’s shield maiden, niece of King Théoden, and sister of Éomer. In the film, Éowyn will not have a role in the plot but rather serve as the narrator.

The other major actor who has been confirmed is Cox, who gained recent fame for his rants in Succession. The famous Rohan king, Helm Hammerhand, is the role he’ll be portraying. The finest fantasy films, whatever else you may say about them, have a knack for character names.

The cast members of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim are as follows:

Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand

Miranda Otto as Éowyn

Gaia Wise as Hera

Luke Pasqualino as Wulf

Laurence Ubong Williams as Fréaláf Hildeson

Shaun Dooley as Freca

Yazdan Qafouri

Michael Wildman

Jude Akuwudike

Benjamin Wainwright

Bilal Hasna

Janine Duvitski

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Plot

A prequel film set 183 years before the start of The Lord of the Rings, The War of the Rohirrim, is partially based on Tolkien’s appendices.

As a result, the plot of the film will center on Hammerhand, the ninth king of Rohan. Though he lived over a famous reign, Hammerhand’s realm was in a state of perpetual turmoil due to conflict with the Dunlendings. The film will focus on Hammerhand’s victory against Freca, a Dunlending ruler who wanted Roshan’s crown. But Freca’s son Wulf sought revenge on Hammerhand and the Rohanid Kingdom as a result of this atrocity.

Hammerhand and his daughter must defend the Kingdom of Rohan from their enemies if they are to save their people. The film will tell the little-known story of the Rohan people, their leader, and their heroic struggle to save their country. There will be an examination of the conflict’s enduring effects as well as the factors that set the Rohans on the course depicted in The Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Creators

Kenji Kamiyama, known for his work on Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, will direct The War of the Rohirrim.

Joseph Chou’s anime company, Sola Entertainment, is producing The War of the Rohirrim. Production on the film began in June 2021, and Chou is known for his work on Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

With the help of her daughter Phoebe Gittins and her writing partner Arty Papageorgiou, Philippa Boyens—who won an Oscar for her work on the screenplays for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies—is executive producing the film. The screenplay is based on a script by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Trailer

It is somewhat disappointing that the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim has not been released yet. Nevertheless, the film being showcased at the Annecy Film Festival is encouraging news. After the initial glance, the studios might release a teaser to provide viewers with a better look at the animated hero voiced by Brian Cox.

The early publication of concept art for War of the Rohirrim suggests that the studios are trying to maintain high anticipation. If a trailer for Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim is not published after the Annecy Film Festival, it should be released in early 2024.