Shōgun: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Thanks to a plethora of media depicting feudal Japan, the period has become legendary in the eyes of contemporary audiences. In 1975, Australian novelist James Clavell published the massive book “Shogun.” Few stories had a greater impact on how Westerners saw this period.

Imagining several points of view, it vividly brings the world of 17th-century Japan to life in this massive and meticulously researched work of historical fiction. When an NBC version of the critically acclaimed book debuted in 1980, it attracted an even wider audience.

At the height of the blockbuster TV miniseries period, the five-part effort garnered three Primetime Emmy Awards and tremendous viewership, starring Richard Chamberlain and Toshiro Mifune.

But some fans were let down since it wasn’t the most accurate adaptation. Thankfully, things have evolved. On its way to FX, a brand new limited series of “Shogun” looks fantastic. Everything we know about the premium cable network’s thoughtful adaptation of “Shogun” for tiny screens is here.

Shōgun Release Date

Presently, February 2024 is the planned debut date for the 10-episode series. The first two episodes of the limited series will premiere on February 27, 2024, on Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in every other territory, according to Variety. New episodes will be available on streaming services weekly, and they will air once a week on the FX linear channel.

Shōgun Cast

Cosmo Jarvis as Pilot Major John Blackthorne

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda “Iron Fist” Hiromatsu

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Hiro Kanagawa as Igurashi

Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Ako as Daiyoin Lady Iyo

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Buntaro

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru

Néstor Carbonell as Vasco Rodrigues

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Toshi Toda as Sugiyama

Nobuya Shimamoto as Nebara Jozen

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata

Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata

Shōgun Plot

The 1975 best-selling novel by James Clavell is the inspiration for the FX limited series. The first Englishman to approach Japan, English sailor John Blackthorne became famous in Shogun after being shipwrecked at the Izu Peninsula on the country’s southern coast.

In his quest to become Shogun, the head of Japan, he steps into a society where powerful families compete for control. While staying at Lord Toronaga’s mansion, Blackthorne observes the approval of his new “master” and the ensuing court intrigue. Lady Mariko, a mysterious female warrior from a noble but dishonorable family whom he encounters here, struggles with feelings of love and duty.

Shogun is a story of power, honor, culture, love, and the setting of a developing civil conflict. William Adams, the first Englishman to enter Japan and the first to acquire the rank of samurai, was a shipwrecked adviser to Shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu in the 1600s, and the plot is based on his actual ascent to power with the help of Adams.

Shōgun Creators

The television series Shogun was developed by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks; Marks also served as executive producer and showrunner. Kondo, Michael De Lu, Edward L. McDonnell, Michaela Clavell, and himself will all serve as executive producers. Sanada is the showrunner, while FX Productions is the production company.

Shōgun Trailer

On November 2, 2023, an exciting official trailer for Shōgun was unveiled. As a precursor to the miniseries, the video enthralls viewers with vivid, fascinating elements of Japanese culture while simultaneously issuing chilling warnings and eventually delving into violent sequences. “Do not be fooled by our politeness, our bows, and our maze of rituals,” as the video cautions. “Death is in our air, sea, and earth.”

The Shōgun teaser also suggests that the new miniseries would primarily concentrate on the Japanese viewpoint, staying loyal to its origins, unlike its predecessor. Despite sharing a similar premise with the 1980 miniseries, Richard Chamberlain’s perspective was given more attention in that version. The departure from several previous works that fail to authentically portray significant historical figures and events in FX’s Shōgun will be a refreshing change.

Where to watch Shōgun?

Hulu users in the US will be able to see Shōgun, while viewers in the UK and other foreign regions will be able to watch it on Disney Plus. Latin American viewers will be able to watch it on Star Plus.

To watch Shōgun online, you must have a membership with the relevant provider. Each is accessible alone, but Hulu with Live TV, Hulu’s live TV streaming option, or the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, are the best alternatives for US users.