Farewell, My Dear Cramer: First Touch postponed.

On the animation project’s official site based on the manga written and illustrated by Naoshi Arakawa, “Farewell, My Dear Cramer.”

It was announced that the premiere of the prequel feature film, “Farewell, My Dear Cramer Movie: First Touch,” which was scheduled in theaters in Japan for April 1, has been delayed until the Summer-2021 season (July-September) for different reasons.

It is worth mentioning that the animated adaptation of the manga in series format maintains its premiere date scheduled in Japan for next April. Arakawa began publishing the manga in Kodansha publisher’s Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2016 and ended it in December 2020.

Arakawa is also the author of the manga Your Lie in April. He published in Kodansha Publishing House’s Monthly Shonen Magazine between April 2011 and February 2015 of eleven compilation volumes.

The play inspired a 22-episode anime adaptation produced by A-1 Pictures Studios, directed by Kyouhei Ishiguro, and scripts written by Takao Yoshioka, released in October 2014.

The cast of voices:

In this movie, we will see Miyuri Shimabukuro as Nozomi Onda, Shion Wakayama as Sawa Echizen, Kouki Uchiyama as Kaoru Takei, Ryoko Shiraishi as Junpei Onda, Koji Yusa as Kouzou Sameji, and Shimba Tsuchiya as Yasuaki Tani.

Production team:

Seiki Takuno is in charge of the direction of both projects at Liden films studios. Natsuko Takahashi is in order of writing and supervising the scripts.

Toei is in charge of the distribution of the project. Aika Kobayashi is in order of interpreting the main theme song for the feature film, titled “Sora wa Dare ka no Mono Janai (It’s not someone’s).” He will also participate in one of the musical themes of the animated series.

Farewell, My Dear Cramer Synopsis:

It all starts when during a girls’ soccer match between high school girls, the short-haired girl Suo Sumire shows her incomparable talent in the sport.

During a counterattack, a girl in pigtails named Soshizaki Midori blocks her beautiful dribble towards the goal line, stopping the play just before the game ends.

Without an influential school to attend, these two rivals, Sumire and Midori, will enter the same high school. Stay tuned for the next update.