Doraemon: Nobita’s Little Star Wars is postponed.

The official site for the animated feature film Doraemon Movie 41: Nobita’s Little Star Wars (Doraemon the Movie 2021: Nobita’s Space War (Little Star Wars)) announced that the premiere had been postponed indefinitely due to the effects of the pandemic of COVID-19. The film was to be released on March 5, and all early screenings have also been canceled.

The FuRyu company also revealed that the Nintendo Switch console’s video game had delayed its launch indefinitely, which was scheduled for next February 5 in parallel with the feature film.

On the other hand, this will be the forty-first film production of the popular Doraemon franchise and a remake of the 1985 film of the same name.

Production team:

Susumu Yamaguchi, an animator for previous franchise productions like Doraemon: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration and Mobile Suit Gundam AGE, is directing the feature film Shirogumi Studios, which is handling CG animation.

Dai Sato (Eureka Seven, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Listeners) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Official HiGE DANdism performs the title track “Universe.”

Synopsis for Doraemon: Nobita no Little Star Wars:

Papi, the tiny president of a distant planet, escapes to Earth to avoid being captured by the military forces that took power.

Despite being greeted by Doraemon, Nobita, and their friends, the little alien realizes that his enemies have also come to this world and does not want to involve his human friends in this war.

Doraemon, Nobita, Gian, Suneo, and Shizuka begin a great adventure while trying to hide and protect Papi. Stay tuned for the next update.