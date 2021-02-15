The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5 – Review.

The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 review contains spoilers. If you have not seen the chapters, we recommend you do it and then return to read the review.

The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5: Very Good Job

During their first visit to the temple, Raiha and Futaro meet the Nakano sisters, who invite them to their home after that. Already in place, the quintuplets have a strategic conversation as Raiha and Futaro play in the room.

They want to give you something as compensation for being your tutor for free. However, that is something that you are not interested in receiving at this time, as you will be able to reward it when all are successful.

During her study session, Ichika falls asleep, so Futaro was about to wake her up until Nino stopped him because Ichika worked longer to pay for all the place’s expenses.

So Itsuki proposes that they also work, giving different options but having their complications due to their personalities, strengths, and weaknesses.

One of the many roles that Ichika took to get more money, no matter if they were small projects, took her to the place where Futaro works. Being there to record a scene for a movie. Embarrassed at being watched by Uesugi but always sticking to her role during the recording.

Nino, Yotsuba, and Futaro go shopping to take advantage of an offer. When leaving the place, they observe a conversation between Itsuki and his father, so they spy on her. Speaking of their poor academic performance and they’re returning home.

However, Itsuki refuses to return to that home if Futaro continues to be banned from entering, something her sisters would agree on. For this reason, his father decides to accept Futaro again as the tutor of the quintuplets with some conditions. Well, in case they fail the next exam. Also, they will change schools.

Despite your intelligence, you are quite stupid:

Although the events in The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5 are not very determining, they serve as a connector for what will happen in the future.

However, although the plot in this episode is not as active as the previous chapter had been, it did have its key moments in terms of the characters, especially the quintuplets with events between them and Futaro.

Itsuki and Nino were the least involved this time. Itsuki is the one who mentions that maybe they should get a job, as well as the one who talks to his father.

At the same time, Nino Apun doubts whether he managed to forget Kintaro or is beginning to see Uesugi as his prince charming. Both had a more personal than active progress. I sincerely like, since we came from an arc in which both were the main protagonists.

For their part, the most “active” were Ichika and Miku. Ichika for her encounter with Futaro at work, her efforts to support her sisters, and the compliments Futaro received for them.

As for Miku, she had interactions with Futaro by preparing New Year’s food for him (quite dangerous, but life is a risk) and getting close to him when he asked her for help with a problem. Besides, Miku had more indirect moments with him, for example, his fantasies of what would happen after a kiss and the chocolates.

With this, these two Nakano sisters start to move forward and show a bit more about their upcoming character development. Something that brings me unpleasant moments from the manga with Ichika mainly.

However, the one that gave me the most to think about was, without a doubt, Yotsuba, even though it had very few moments in The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5. But one of them is quite remarkable, the “kiss” that he gave to Futaro on the cheek.

With this, Yotsuba is once again the first to make a “breakthrough” with Futaro, as it must be remembered that in the first season of the anime, Yotsuba confessed to Futaro, although she later said it was a joke.

I remember perfectly since, by then, Yotsuba was marked as being very bad at lying. I even remember that from that moment, I began to suspect her since no one would expect an attack from the most ‘honest’ of the quintuplets.

It could talk more about Yotsuba. However, it would end up involving the manga in fairly advanced parts of the plot. So I won’t, to avoid spoilers. However, I confess that from that event in The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5, I ended up being sure of the result of my theory about Rena’s identity.

In short, although there were moments that will impact the plot in the future, Gotoubun no Hanayome 2 – Chapter 5 was more of a connector towards the arc to come than a turn as such.

In fact, the first time I saw it, I couldn’t help but put it together with what many call ‘filler’ in anime. A secondary or tertiary arc that interrupts a much more important turn in the plot. Although it is not.

Slight changes:

As I have already mentioned, the plot of The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5 is not one so deep as in the past episodes as to speak at length about it. However, there is something that I think it would be good to note about the events that occurred in this chapter, the changes in circumstances.

Most were relatively small and with little impact on adaptation. For example, Futaro’s resignation appeared as a flashback, of which I previously mentioned the possibility of it happening.

But, there is one in particular that left me baffled by the sudden change from scene to scene. I mean the whole thing since Nino, Yotsuba, and Futaro go shopping. At first, it didn’t bother me that it had changed, but later, those changes showed something that ended up creating a mismatch in the matrix.

In the manga, Yotsuba goes to the bathroom when she leaves the sack of rice to Nino. So they both leave the mall without her, seeing Itsuki and her father talking in the cafeteria and entering so they can hear them better. Just Nino and Futaro.

Then Yotsuba arrives at the same moment of the conversation between the two as in the animated adaptation.

As I said, I don’t mind the little change. However, what affected the matrix was that Nino, Yotsuba, and Futaro were already inside the cafeteria from one moment to another. I mean, not even one of them mentioned that they couldn’t know what Itsuki and his father were talking about. They just teleported.

I confess that Fat Tony’s phrase passed through my head in that strange transition: ‘let’s see, let’s see what happened?’.

Apart from that, the animation, in my opinion, is getting more straightforward and more flawed to the point where even the facial expressions of the characters are beginning to lose that detail that kept the balance balanced on the quality of animation.

Of course, not all of them. But I’m not going to deny that I start to miss the animation style of the first season, in which I remember there were many more scenes with details that made them look like exits from the manga.

Regarding the sound section, in The Quintessential Quintuplets 2 – Chapter 5, I feel that the musicalization volume was very high in some scenes.

Since there were some in which the work, I think, was on par (or even higher) to the volume of the voices of the characters who were speaking during the scene.

It’s still early enough to ensure animation is in a tailspin. However, that in its own way worries me too since they start to show this quality quite early in The Quintessential Quintuplets 2. Taking into account that we have not even reached the middle of the season.

I hope it improves in the next episodes. But just in case, I’m already starting to prepare to see a much lower quality in the overall animation. Stay tuned for the next update.