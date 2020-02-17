everything we know about the fourth season

Share it:

The third season of 'Stranger Things' It's already on Netflix, and if you've done like the other 20 million Netflix subscribers, you've probably already succumbed to the new eight episodes and you're ready for more. While 'Stranger Things 3' He left us with some questions, especially after his post credits scene, today we bring some information about the next season. What will happen in this fourth installment? When will you see the light? We answer these and other questions below.

(Note: spoilers on 'Stranger Things 3' below.)

‘Stranger Things 4’, first trailers

It has been through the social networks of the platform streaming that, under the text “From Russia with love”, We can take a first look at what awaits us in the new season. In the video in question we see a group of people in what appears to be a forced labor zone of a gulag, the system of Soviet prisons, and where one in particular stands out: Jim hopper (David Harbor), so the theory that he was actually alive seems to be confirmed.

‘Stranger Things 4’, release date.

According to the platform, the third season of the program was the most popular premiere of the streaming service. On top of that, both producer Shawn Levy and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have already talked about a possible fourth season in the past. For now, we still don't know the release date of this one, although there is a possibility that the fourth season will be released in October, especially since it seems that the Duffer brothers follow a pattern:

First season premiere: July 2016

Second season premiere: October 2017

Premiere third season: July 2019

‘Stranger Things 4’Could be the last

In an interview in 2017 with New York Magazine, the Duffers declared that "We are thinking of doing only four seasons". Since then, both Levy and they have commented with media such as Entertainment Weekly that there is the possibility of a fifth and final installment. So, according to what these three have been saying, it seems that if the fourth is not the last, there will only be one more trip back to Hawkins, which one of its protagonists seems to support.



‘Stranger Things 4’, And the Byers and Eleven?

The end of 'Stranger Things 3' meant many changes in the lives of the protagonists, especially in the Eleven, which ends up moving out of Hawkins with the Byers. Does this mean that Hawkins will cease to be the central point where everything happens in a fourth installment? Where have they gone to live?

It seems that the universe of 'Stranger Things' is going to extend outside the margins of Hawkins, and its first teaser trailer proves it.

‘Stranger Things 4’, the Russians and the demogorgon

We don't know exactly where that Demogorgon that we saw in the final sequence has come from, but it can be a rather dull experiment on the part of the Russians. We assume that it will not be the same one that Eleven defeated in the first season (it would not make much sense) but everything suggests that this mythical villain could attack our kids again in the new season.

‘Stranger Things 4’, Robin, Steve and the video store

Steve and Robin spent most of the time in 'Stranger Things 3' dressed in their equally ridiculous and epic sailor uniforms. Now that there is no mall and that they have left the world of ice cream aside, it seems that both are going to work together in a video store in the new season. Can there be something more mythical and eighties?

‘Stranger Things 4’, first images

For now we have no official images. Patience, guys.