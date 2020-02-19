everything we know about season 3

Share it:

The new season of 'Westworld' (the third one already) has finished filming this 2019, starting in the month of March, although we will not be able to see the result until 2020, according to those responsible for the series. The fiction of HBO, which captivated everyone during its first season, but which lost many followers in its second round of episodes, will have a third season shorter than the previous two, but with several novelties.

Based on the movie 'Metal Souls', starring Yul Brynner and written and directed by Michael Crichton, HBO wanted it to be his new' Game of Thrones', but the shadow of the Benioff & Weiss series is very long, so ' Westworld 'ended up being another type of series. Now the date of his season is approaching 3. What can we expect from her?

When can we watch the new episodes of season 3 of 'Westworld'? Is there a trailer yet? Who will be the signings? Will Antonio Banderas finally be?

'Westworld 3' Release Date

The new chapters of 'Westworld' will arrive next March 16, 2020 to HBO.

'Westworld 3' Synopsis

Season 3 of 'Westworld' is going to be a radical change, according to its creators. "It's going to be like starting from scratch." We know that Dolores entered the real world through Charlotte's body, but she also recreated a copy of her 'original self'. But it does not mean that it exists in two different bodies. And so Jonathan Nolan explains.

"It will not exist in two bodies. The only important thing is that it is 'faced' with the character of Bernard, who also left the park."

Charlotte's character, for example, will have a much larger story arc this season and we'll know more about her character. From what we have seen in the trailers, the park will be left behind, and the season will focus on the real world, and how the robots go unnoticed among us. Is a world war looming?

'Westworld 3' Cast

In the cast of 'Westworld', we will see again Jeffrey Wright playing Bernard; Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores; Tessa Thompson as Charlotte; Thandie Newton playing Maeve and Ed Harris as the Man in Black.

But all this casting adds new names like Aaron Paul, whose character is not yet known much; Vincent Cassel, who will play the main villain, and it is rumored that Antonio Banderas could also be in the cast.

'Westworld 3' Director

Season 3 of 'Westworld' will remain under the command of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of the series.

'Westworld 3' Poster

For now, we have several posters of season 3 of 'Westworld'.

'Westworld 3' Trailer

So far, we have 2 trailers of the new season of 'Westworld'.

'Westworld 3' Images

From the third season of 'Westworld' we have a series of posters that show the evolution of the characters throughout these 3 seasons.

