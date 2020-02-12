Everyeye invites you to the event to celebrate the ten years of Bayonetta and Vanquish!

Share it:

Bayonetta and Vanquish are ten years old, an important birthday that will be celebrated not only with the imminent launch of the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle but also with a special event scheduled in Milan. Everyeye.it wants to bring four readers (with relative escorts) to the party … here's how to join the exclusive list!

The event (not open to the public) is scheduled for Tuesday 18 February in Milan from 18:00 to 21:00 at the Church of Via Paolo Lomazzo 12. Do you want to be one of ours? The accreditation list will open for four readers of Everyeye.it, who will be able to bring one companion each, for a total of eight people. Express your interest with a comment in the space below, the lucky ones will be contacted privately and will receive the invitation with the confirmation of participation and the request to provide their personal details and those of the companion.

The selected participants can be accompanied by a single person, in case you prefer to come alone, the seat reserved for the companion will remain available for other readers. The event is open only to adults, there are no reimbursements of expenses or economic incentives of any kind, for this reason, residency in Milan and surrounding areas is highly recommended, so that you can easily reach the location.