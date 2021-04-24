The radioactive terror of Chernobylite will release its final version in summer and will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S in 2021

Pairing terror with nuclear horrors is one of our most desired passions. The Metro saga did it and the beloved STALKER 2 is on its way to delight us in this regard.

Therefore, it is impossible not to have had an eye on Chernobylite, the work of The Farm 51 that is currently in Early Access phase on Steam and GOG. After this process of testing and improving the title, finally its editor All In! Games has announced that it will exit this stage for premiering this July.

An exact date has not been specified, beyond the summer month. PS4, Xbox One and PC, via Steam and GOG, will be the first lucky platforms to host the game. On the other hand, it has been revealed that Chernobylite is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X / S sometime in 2021.

During the game we will be able to experience a survival horror formula, at the same time that we have RPG elements at our disposal. We will embody one of the former employees of the Chernobyl power plant, having to investigate the disappearance of our beloved.

As we try to live another day, the twisted secrets of Exclusion One, a paramilitary group, will also have to be revealed. There is free exploration in your open world, with non-linear narration. Therefore, our decisions can have a long-term impact during the game.

If you don’t want to wait, you can enter the Early Access phase now for a total of 24.99 euros. This guarantees you access to the full game when it launches, as well as all future downloadable content.