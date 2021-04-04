Evangelion: Rei’s Voice Releases 41 Singles for Online Music Services

There are many voice actresses from animebut there is only one Megumi Hayashibara. After debuting with the voice of an invisible (and annoying) neighbor in “Maison Ikkoku” in 1986, Hayashibara has been working in the industry non-stop and currently wowed viewers of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time like the voice of Rei Ayanami.

In addition, since 1991 he has also provided opening and closing themes for several of the anime series that he stars in. The Truth News shares that last Tuesday was Hayashibara’s birthday, and this year marked the 30th anniversary of its debut as a professional singer.

For this reason, the Japanese singer decided to celebrate by announcing that he put his music catalog available on multiple online music subscription services. Your verified account of Spotify has more than 257 thousand monthly listeners and his recent single “Soul Salvation”, the opening Shaman King 2021, stands out with 900 thousand views on YouTube.

The collection includes their 14 albums, from “Half and, Half” (released in 1991) to “Fifty ～ Fifty” (2018), in addition to their 41 singles released between “Nijiiro no Sneaker” (1991) and “Imawa no Shinigami” (2017) and several compilation albums.

The decades-spanning selection includes various themes from hit anime franchises like Slayers, Shaman King, Blue Seed, and even Evangelion. Hayashibara’s jazz-style versions of Rei for “Cruel Angel’s Thesis” and “Fly Me to the Moon” are part of his seventh album, “Bertemu.”

Where to listen to the music of Megumi Hayashibara?

Megumi Hayashibara’s music catalog is available for audio streaming now on Apple Music, Spotify, Line Music, Amazon Music, AWA, KKBox, RecMusic, and YouTube Musica, with links to individual services here.

This is what Megumi Hayashibara’s profile looks like on Spotify

When is Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 released outside of Japan?

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time is still exclusively in Japanese theaters. However, fans can expect the anime film (along with Megumi voicing Rei) debuted at the end of 2021 or early 2022. Typically, Japanese feature films are released overseas 6 months apart.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News and stay informed. Kill ne!