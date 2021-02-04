‘Escape Room’, The film you can see on Netflix that reflects on what we are capable of to survive

Almost two years after its release in theaters, a horror movie, ‘Escape Room,’ comes to Netflix, which tells the story of six people who enter a building thinking that they are doing it to earn money and live an extreme life situation.

Netflix has a special eye on rescuing movies from a long time ago and giving them the success they didn’t have at the box office on its platform. An example that illustrates this ability is ‘El Hoyo,’ the film by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, which in theaters reached a meager gross of 216,000 euros but which has been one of the most-watched titles internationally on Netflix and which of, In fact, it was chosen by the Film Academy as a Spanish finalist for the Oscar.

We now find another title with similar characteristics, ‘Escape Room,’ which was released in March 2019 and registered a fairly regular box office – it must also be said that it coincided with strong premieres such as Tim Burton’s Dumbo or We by Jordan Peele.

The just success of ‘Escape Room’ in theaters has been more than offset by the millions of people who, in recent weeks, have decided to sign up for a dose of psychological horror on Netflix. It is not a film that has swept the world, but it has become trendy in Spain and has been in the top 10 of the platform for weeks.

As the title of the film indicates, suitable for over 16s, it is a psychological thriller starring six people who do not know each other, six strangers who find themselves in a situation that is beyond their own control and must use your wits to find the clues and get escape or die.

These six people are tricked into being invited to participate in a game where they could win a significant financial prize. All of them are cited in a Chicago building; four men and two women meet inside, in a waiting room, and realize they are locked up. The only way to get out of there will be to gather hidden clues to escape and survive.

Adam Robitel is the director specializing in horror films: his third title in the genre after ‘The Taking’ (2014) and ‘Insidious: the last key’ (2018). But this one is quite loose. Although it draws on similar classics such as ‘Cube,’ ‘Fermat’s room’ or even ‘Saw,’ there is no real fear, and the script takes us again and again to the same part when half an hour has passed of the film; perhaps the argument would have given something more of itself with more desire.

We will indeed entertain ourselves with the games and the protagonists’ clues – for example; the billiards part is the most ingenious. And this is what something ‘familiar’ to the title can do, that there is not too much fear, nor too much plot, nor does it end up worrying us (it sounds fatal to say, but it is) if a character lives or dies; it doesn’t generate too much empathy.

The film has some hideous moment because death traps lack some meaning. And because the protagonists are crazy. We have a ‘nerd’ (Nik Dodani), a smartass (Jason Ellis), a truck driver (Tyler Labine), a war vet (Deborah Ann Woll), an alcoholic (Logan Miller), and a college girl (Taylor Russell). You already know what is going to happen to everyone, and you don’t care. But, despite everything, you will have a fun time.

In the movie, there are so many popular film stars. It includes Taylor Russell as Zoey Davis, Logan Miller as Ben Miller, Tyler Labine as Mike Nolan, Deborah Ann Woll as Amanda Harper, Jay Ellis as Jason Walker, Nik Dodani as Danny Khan, and Yorick van Wageningen as the Gamemaster. The movie is full of psychological horror scenes. There are so many tasks in the movie that people have to complete to stay alive. When one escapes one room, they find another more dangerous room to pass through.

The movie’s amazing and attractive music is by two legends ‘Brian Tyler’ and ‘John Carey. Marc Spicer does the cinematography. The movie has earned popularity and fame as the box office touched at $155.7 million. The movie is originally shot in South Africa. It was done at the end of 2017.

The movie is fantastic and fabulous, and there will also be the second part of this movie. Yes, Finally, Escape Room 2 will be released. It announced that the sequel would continue, and the movie ‘Escape Room 2’ will be released on 7th January 2022.

In the upcoming movie Escape Room 2, the cast will be changed. It will include Indya Moore, Carlito Olivero, Holland Roden, Isabelle Fuhrman, and Thomas Cocquere. The release date is changed again and again. First, the movie was set to be released on 17th April 2020. But some issues happened. So, the date was changed to 1st January 2021. After the date’s announcement, Sony has changed the date of release to 7th January 2022. Escape Room 2 will be directed by Adam Robitel. Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur will produce it.

Bragi F. Schut and Maria Melnik will do the Screenplay. & the story will be from Bragi Schut. The production company will be Columbia Pictures and Original Flim. People are so excited about this sequel because the first part is excellent and the second part will be fabulous and thrilling. If we look at the box office, we can expect that the next part, Escape Room 2′ will also hit the box office. Maybe it can break the record of the previous one. Stay tuned for the next update.