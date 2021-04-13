Jujutsu Kaisen: A daring Maki rebels against her bloodline in this cosplay

The debut of the animated series of Jujutsu Kaisen it was a resounding success, sanctioned not only by the superb narration and the extraordinary characterization of the characters, but also by the spectacular animations brought by Studio MAPPA. To pay homage to the protagonists of the work, here is a fantastic interpretation by Maki Zenin.

Each of the protagonists created by Gege Akutami is a concentrate of irreverence, madness and unique fighting skills. Among the most loved we find Maki Zenin, a student of the Tokyo Institute of Occult Arts who is attending the second year in the company of Panda and Inumaki.

Behind a severe and rigid facade, Maki hides one moving story of rebellion. Linked to the Zenin bloodline, one of the three most powerful Warlock families, she has no control over the cursed energy. Because of this, the Zenin intended to put her aside, but with great courage, Maki chose to rebel and become a Sorcerer.

While not possessing mystical abilities, the sophomore has aimmense physical strength and fights using cursed tools. A character characterized very well who has attracted the attention of the community.

On their Instagram profile, the artist @ susuwatar.i shared one spectacular cosplay which portrays Maki in all her daring and beauty. The interpretation is particularly successful, starting from the color of the hair, green, the color of the pupils, the uniform of the Tokyo Jujutsu Tech and the stick with which he faces curses. The only negative note, the so-called needle in the haystack, is the presence of the nasal septum.

What do you think of the cosplayer's job?