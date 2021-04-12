Boruto: This was the fun fight between Kawaki and Naruto’s son

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations premiered its episode 194 titled “The Uzumaki House” and here Boruto and Kawaki making an honest effort to stay together. This moment is an arrangement for the manga created by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, which revolves around the ninjas of the city of Konoha.

The main character is the hijo de Naruto Uzumaki y Hinata Hyuga. In this article by The Truth News, we will talk about the best of anime episode 194 and the release date of episode 195. Spoiler warning!

Boruto versus Kawaki en la casa Uzumaki

Naruto’s family is affected by the appearance of Kawaki. Boruto is concerned about the way the boy has got into his home (under his father’s orders). Regardless of how much Naruto begged his son not to fight Kawaki, the clash between the two boys with the Karma brand is inevitable.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot) Naruto stops the fight between Boruto and Kawaki

Naruto makes his son understand that he sees himself in Kawaki, persuading the young blond man to give the plan a chance. In the scene from episode 194, both boys fight over the bathroom (yes, by the toilet of the Uzumaki house).

Boruto makes it clear to Kawaki that he is the “owner of the house” and that he deserves to have preferences in his home. This fun moment started when Naruto surprises them inside the bathroom (he was already busy doing his thing) and then forces them to relieve themselves outside the house.

When both children finished their needs their gazes collided to the point that they began to fight. Naruto (still in the bathroom) decides to send a shadow clone to separate them and boy did his face reflect the tense atmosphere. What did you think of this moment? There will certainly be more fights between Boruto and Kawaki in the future.

Boruto episode 195 release date

The release date of episode 195 is set for next Sunday April 18, 2021. You can visit Crunchyroll to see the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and you can also watch many other fascinating anime there.

