Ensemble Stars Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

For fans, the last time they saw Ensemble Stars on screen was almost 3.5 years ago. They are now asking when the second season of Ensemble Stars will be available to see. The pilot episode of this anime did well.

Using the first-person perspective of the game, was both original and strange. Viewers have been clamoring for additional episodes as the initial batch wasn’t satisfying enough. Okay, when exactly will the anime be back? Presented below are the most recent updates.

Ansanburu Sutazu is another name for the musical anime series Ensemble Stars, which is produced in Japan. The original concept came from Happy Elements’ card-collecting game of the same name. The main character in the first episode was animated by David Production. July 7, 2019, was the airing date of the pilot episode of this anime. The series concluded on December 22 of that year, after 24 episodes.

Ensemble Stars Season 2 Release Date

Premiering on July 7, 2019, Season 1 of “Ensemble Stars” is set to conclude in the same year. “Ensemble Stars” stands apart from the crowd of anime as it isn’t based on a manga or visual novel. The show is based on an Android game about breeding music idols, which unfortunately does not have a very lengthy runtime.

It seems quite improbable that the anime will return for a second season anytime soon, given all that has happened. Indeed, it is quite likely that the anime was created to promote the game. Unless there is a sequel, we shouldn’t hold our breath for its renewal.

Although the anime has earned somewhat below-average ratings on most prominent platforms so far, its producers are considering going for a whole new anime original season if the series goes well. We will update this area with any definite news on ‘Ensemble Stars’ Season 2 in the future, although the possibilities of earning a renewal are currently very low.

Ensemble Stars Story

Yumenosaki Private Academy is the plot point of the anime’s first season. Towards the coast, on a hill, is the school. The program has a strong history of turning out successful male idols who have made their mark in the entertainment industry.

The show’s MC is a female transfer student with a “special circumstance” who shot to fame, as stated in the game. Players assume the role of the main character (MC) in Ensemble Stars due to the game’s first-person perspective. To top it all off, you are the first student to ever graduate from the producer course after being selected for it.

Ensemble Stars Cast

Subaru Akehoshi Voiced by: Tetsuya Kakihara (Japanese); Garret Storms (English)

Subaru is a member of the Trickstar Unit and the basketball club, much like Mao. Optimistic and always on the go, he approaches life with a positive outlook.

Hokuto Hidaka Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Adam Gibbs (English)

Hokuto, an idol with a calm demeanor and blue eyes, strives tirelessly to achieve his objectives. Even though he despises being interrupted, he always keeps his composure.

Makoto Yuuki Voiced by: Showtaro Morikubo (Japanese); Jerry Jewell (English)

A famous member of the school’s basketball club, Mao Isara has the confidence of almost every student. Reliability and a willingness to serve others are two of his strongest traits. He despises getting into trouble, yet he can’t help but get involved in unpleasant circumstances whenever he’s around the Trickstar Unit pupils.

Mao Isara Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); David Matranga (English)

Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); David Matranga (English) Anzu Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Voiced by: Maaya Sakamoto (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English) Eichi Tenshouin Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Voiced by: Hikaru Midorikawa (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Tori Himemiya Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English)

Voiced by: Ayumu Murase (Japanese); Mikaela Krantz (English) Wataru Hibiki Voiced by: Takuya Eguchi (Japanese); Aaron Roberts (English)

Where to watch Ensemble Stars?

You can now watch Ensemble Stars streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll (via Prime Video).