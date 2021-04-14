‘Fast & Furious 9’ presents its spectacular new trailer, and promises a new festival of action and macarradas brand of the house

It’s already been a whopping one year and three months since the folks at Universal Pictures gave us the first official trailer for ‘Fast & Furious 9’; the new installment of the veteran action saga that debuted in 2001 under the title of ‘A todo gas’ and that already glimpses its final closure on a not too distant horizon.

Faster. More furious.

After all this time of drought of news about the film, derived from a coronavirus pandemic that forced the studio to postpone its premiere from May 22, 2020 to next July, we have finally been able to enjoy a new advance that reminds us that the franchise is still alive and well. And how!





There is no doubt that fans of the drift that took ‘Fast & Furious’ from its spectacular fifth part – I still hallucinate when thinking about the set piece vault – they will be delighted with a new display of past laps action scenes, challenges to the laws of physics, and house-brand badass that, this time, they recover veteran Justin Lin in the direction after his absence in the last two sequels.

‘Fast & Furious 9’ will reunite the team composed of the characters of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and company to once again face a worldwide plot that, this time, will be especially linked to Dominic Toretto’s past through the appearance of his missing brother Jakob, played by John Cena.

Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Lucas Black, Tyresse Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris and Michael Rooker —among others— complete the cast of a ‘Fast & Furious 9’ that, if things don’t go wrong again, will arrive in our cinemas next July 2, 2021.