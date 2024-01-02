Bullbuster Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The anticipation for Bullbuster Season 2 has been so great that its release date may not be far off. Fans of the anime series are eager to find out what’s in store for the title going forward, as it made its premiere this year.

Here, we will go over every single detail concerning the second season and all the potential outcomes of its return.

Bullbuster Season 2 Release Date

Nevertheless, the first season’s recent release might be the only explanation; the program is still airing and the end has not yet been announced. As a result, the second season might be published later in 2024.

Bullbuster Story

The story revolves around Tetsuro Okino, a young engineer who is encountering difficulties in his early career. Tetsuro overcomes early obstacles to become a member of the prestigious Hato Industries, whose mission is to destroy monsters with a robot they developed.

Dissatisfied with the current options, Tetsuro builds a one-of-a-kind robot he calls “Bullbuster” using his software. Despite his first doubts, Tetsuro commits himself to improving the robot and fixing its flaws.

Fuel, armament, and financial limitations are some of the areas that cause problems. The action takes place on Ryugan Island, where gigantic animals force a mass exodus of the city’s inhabitants and leave the authorities frantic to find a solution.

Bullbuster Cast

Tetsurō Okino Voiced by: Shōya Chiba

Originally from Kanie Technologies, this mech designer and pilot now works as a trainer for Namidome Industries’ pilots on the Bullbuster.

Arumi Nikaidō Voiced by: Asami Seto

A pilot is employed by Namidome Industries. Frequently seen alone, she has an unsociable demeanor.

Kōji Tajima Voiced by: Shin-ichiro Miki

The head of Namidome Industries, whose mission is to wipe out the giant beasts and restore Ryugan Island to its original inhabitants.

Miyuki Shirogane Voiced by: Yūki Takada

Namidome Industries’ manager of corporate relations.

Ginnosuke Mutō Voiced by: Taiten Kusunoki

An old-fashioned pilot from Namidome Industries has doubts about the Bullbuster.

Kintarō Kataoka Voiced by: Ken Uo

Namidome Industries’ accountant, who is very detail oriented and meticulous with their records, He often loses his temper and is prone to irritability.

Shūichi Namari Voiced by: Yuma Uchida

Bullbuster Season 2 Plot

Predicting what will happen in Bullbuster Season 2 is difficult since the first season is still ongoing. Especially with the tension between Tetsuro and the intern, there might be some interesting twists in the next season. The intern’s true intentions and secret objective might be revealed in future episodes, adding a surprising turn to the story.

Season 2 is set to expand on the current storyline, providing viewers with a continuation of the unfolding narrative as it delves further into the complex interactions between Tetsuro and the intern.

Bullbuster Season 2 Production Studio

Although Kansai TV was the initial network to broadcast Bullbuster, Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to air the program. The network has done a fantastic job airing the program, and viewers are starting to take notice with each new episode. The anime was created by Nut Studios.

Where to watch Bullbuster Season 2?

The second season of Bullbuster will soon be streamable on Crunchyroll, thanks to an official license.

Bullbuster Season 2 Episodes

The precise number of episodes for Bullbuster Season 2 is yet unknown; however, official sources have hinted at a possible 12 episodes. The number of episodes for the second season is now projected to be around 10 to 12.

Bullbuster Season 2 Trailer

Even though Bullbuster Season 2 has yet to have a trailer released, fans may still get mecha fever after seeing the first season’s trailer. For more information about the next season, stay tuned.