How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

There is a new degree of excitement around anime these days. The popularity of anime has the potential to drastically alter the media landscape. Nowadays, anime does more than just provide entertainment; it also promotes ideals.

The vast majority of them are urging anime fans to be physically active. Another great anime series that can inspire you to have a healthy lifestyle is ‘What is the weight of the dumbbells you use?’

The Japanese sports comedy series ‘How Heavy Are The Dumbbells You Lift?’, Danberu Nan-Kiro Moteru?, is adapted from a manga series written by Yabako Sandrovich and drawn by MAAM.

Hibiki Sakura, a teenage girl in high school, is the protagonist of this anime series. To lose weight in mind, she decides to join a gym. The sports comedy anime series begins to take form when she begins to exercise at the gym.

“How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?” is an anime series that you should binge. With a respectable 7 out of 10 on IMDb, the show is doing well.

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season of the anime was created by Doga Kobo. Despite the studio’s lack of popularity, the animation and character designs in this episode shocked everyone. One of the best ecchi comedic programs ever is Danberu Nan-Kiro Moteru’s first season. The sports and fitness components were the icing on the cake.

Consequently, it was well-received by reviewers and audiences alike. But it isn’t stopping Doga Kobo, the mangaka, from renewing the anime. How heavy are the dumbbells you lift? Season 2 has neither been canceled nor renewed. Consequently, viewers can’t wait for the anime’s creators to reveal the show’s official plans.

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Season 2 Release Date

On July 3, 2019, the premiere of “How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?” aired. Season one of the anime aired from September 18, 2019, until September 18, 2019.

Fans are begging for more. Season 2 of “How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?” has not yet been confirmed or canceled. It is well known that Doga Kobo Studio seldom produces more than a few seasons of any one television series. Season two is therefore quite improbable.

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Story

A second-year high school student named Hibiki Sakura has a problem with her weight gain due to her insatiable hunger. After this is brought to her attention, she considers entering the Silverman Gym with some reluctance.

Hibiki learns that her classmate, Akemi Soryuin, is considering joining the gym when she is there. She enters the gym after meeting trainer Naruzo Machio and falling madly in love with him. I will lose weight, Hibiki says, feeling motivated.

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Cast

Hibiki Sakura Voiced by: Fairouz Ai (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English)

Voiced by: Fairouz Ai (Japanese); Madeleine Morris (English) Akemi Soryuin Voiced by: Sora Amamiya (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English)

Voiced by: Sora Amamiya (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English) Ayaka Uehara Voiced by: Shizuka Ishigami (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English)

Voiced by: Shizuka Ishigami (Japanese); Morgan Garrett (English) Gina Boyd Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English)

Voiced by: Nao Tōyama (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English) Satomi Tachibana Voiced by: Yui Horie (Japanese); Leah Clark (English)

Voiced by: Yui Horie (Japanese); Leah Clark (English) Naruzo Machio Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English)

Voiced by: Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English) Harnold Dogegenchonegger Voiced by: Tesshō Genda (Japanese); Cris George (English)

Voiced by: Tesshō Genda (Japanese); Cris George (English) Nana Uehara Voiced by: Rina Satō (Japanese); Molly Searcy (English)

Voiced by: Rina Satō (Japanese); Molly Searcy (English) Rumika Aina Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu (Japanese); Jessica Cavanagh (English)

Voiced by: Haruka Tomatsu (Japanese); Jessica Cavanagh (English) Yakusha Kure Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English)

Voiced by: Sayaka Ohara (Japanese); Natalie Hoover (English) Kutaro Deire Voiced by: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Japanese); Christopher Bevins (English)

Voiced by: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Japanese); Christopher Bevins (English) Jason Sgatham Voiced by: Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese); Ray Hurd (English)

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Season 2 Plot

There is still a lot to see in Hibiki and her companions’ quest for physical perfection, but it may be some time before it happens. Unless we consider the studio in control, which is unlikely, What a waste since the manga is far from over and is carrying on strong on its own.

There is enough content for a new twelve-episode season, with thirteen volumes available. In its first season, the program was well-received and even catalyzed for some viewers to start exercising.

How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Season 2 Trailer

The first season of the anime spanned twelve episodes, and it was a smashing hit. Season two is eagerly anticipated by the show’s fans. Officially, “How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?” has not been renewed for a second season by the network. Season 2 of the show is very improbable. Therefore, a second-season trailer for “How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?” will not be produced for quite some time.

Where to watch How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? Season 2

Season 1 of the anime series has twelve episodes. Every single one of the “How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?” episodes. You may watch the first season online at Crunchyroll.