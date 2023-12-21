Endride Season 2: Will it Ever Return?

One such example of a show that uses the phrase “underrated” is Endride. Endride may have been one of many original shows that failed to excite audiences, but that in no way makes it a poor choice. Although it’s a little plodding and has a lot of fluff, Endride has a compelling plot that many will like.

Endride follows 15-year-old junior high school student Shun Asanaga as he becomes ensnared in a fantastical realm upon touching an enigmatic crystal in his father’s office.

The Japanese multimedia project Endride includes Endride: X Fragments, a smartphone game, and an anime series of the same name. The original character was developed by Kazushi Hagiwara and Nobuhiro Watsuki, who are also the masterminds behind this project.

Endride Season 2 Renewal Status

The first season of the anime was co-produced by Brain’s Base and Lapin Track. The 24-episode series was animated by both of these companies. But they have remained mum on the subject of the show’s future. Neither the renewal nor the cancellation of Endride Season 2 were eventually decided. As a result, viewers are holding out hope that the two studios will reunite to create the long-awaited season at some point. Regarding the start of the season, there were many whispers. None of them, however, proved to be accurate in the end.

Endride Cast

Shun Asanaga Voiced by: Kensho Ono (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Voiced by: Kensho Ono (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Emilio Langheim Voiced by: Toshiki Masuda (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English)

Voiced by: Toshiki Masuda (Japanese); Ian Sinclair (English) Alicia Voiced by: Karen Miyama (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English)

Voiced by: Karen Miyama (Japanese); Sarah Wiedenheft (English) Falarion Voiced by: Ayaka Ohashi (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Voiced by: Ayaka Ohashi (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English) Demetrio Voiced by: Hiroki Takahashi (Japanese); Robert McCollum (English)

Voiced by: Hiroki Takahashi (Japanese); Robert McCollum (English) Louise Voiced by: Shizuka Itō (Japanese); Janelle Lutz (English)

Voiced by: Shizuka Itō (Japanese); Janelle Lutz (English) Eljuia Voiced by: Kousuke Toriumi (Japanese); Tyler Walker (English)

Voiced by: Kousuke Toriumi (Japanese); Tyler Walker (English) Felix Voiced by: Yūma Uchida (Japanese); Cris George (English)

Voiced by: Yūma Uchida (Japanese); Cris George (English) Mischa Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Skyler McIntosh (English)

Voiced by: Aoi Yūki (Japanese); Skyler McIntosh (English) Delzaine Voiced by: Akio Ōtsuka (Japanese); Phil Parsons (English)

Voiced by: Akio Ōtsuka (Japanese); Phil Parsons (English) Pascal Voiced by: Yū Mizushima (Japanese); Mark Stoddard (English)

Voiced by: Yū Mizushima (Japanese); Mark Stoddard (English) Joseph Voiced by: Yoshiki Nakajima (Japanese); Anthony Bowling (English)

Voiced by: Yoshiki Nakajima (Japanese); Anthony Bowling (English) Kazunobu Asanaga Voiced by: Satoshi Mikami (Japanese); Chuck Huber (English)

Voiced by: Satoshi Mikami (Japanese); Chuck Huber (English) Makiko Asanaga Voiced by: Ryoko Nagata (Japanese); Jessica Cavanagh (English)

Endride Plot

A bright and intellectual 15-year-old, Shun Asanaga is a junior in high school. One day, while visiting his scientist and businessman father’s workplace, he comes upon an intriguing crystal. With a single touch, Shun enters Endra’s domain, and the cosmos is changed. Despite his growing hatred for the present ruler, Delzain, Endra Prince Emilio is fast approaching his sixteenth birthday.

The fact that Emilio is young enough to inherit the kingdom motivates him to take up a weapon and exact revenge. And yet, Delzain abducts and imprisons Emilio due to his fragility.

As Emilio sobs, the jail wall bends, and Shun bursts out, determined to return to his home planet and exact vengeance on Emilio. The two brothers, raised in different worlds, are now trying to make it to Endra. What lies ahead for them?

Endride Season 2: Will it Ever Return?

Endride is not based on any real-life serial or manga. A month after the conclusion of the anime, the developers unveiled their video game.

The first season concluded appropriately, with viewers seeing the titanic showdown that would decide Endora’s destiny from the lofty peak of Tir Na Nog in the series finale. Set three years after the events of the anime series, the video game allowed fans to see the return of some characters after the series ended.

So, either go on with the storyline from where the video leaves off or use it as the basis for the second season of the anime if the creators are serious about Endride Season 2. They already gave the anime a good conclusion, so it’s quite doubtful that one of these things will happen.

Fans should probably just accept the fact that the anime will not return for a second season unless the makers have alternative ideas. Stay tuned for additional developments. For now, let us know in the comments what you want to see in Endride Season 2.