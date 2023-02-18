Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Record of Ragnarok is indeed a fantasy-action anime show made by Netflix. It is based on the manga of the same name, which was written by Shinya Umeura as well as Takumi Fukui. Before the Yumeta Company took over, the show was made by Graphinica, which also made anime like Hellsing, Wonder Momo, and Then another World.

When the gods decide to kill everyone, the valkyrie Brunhilda persuades them to give people one last chance by holding the Ragnarok tournament. To stay alive, people must win 7 of the 13 battles against the gods.

To give humans an even better chance, the valkyries put their own lives at risk and joined their souls with those of humans. This gave humans a powerful weapon that could kill gods.

We’ve got good news! Part 2 of Season 2 of Record of Ragnarok will be on soon! Isn’t that cool? We can’t wait to see the battle between man and god again! “Is there any man who requires a reason to protect his children?” is one of the most famous lines from Record of Ragnarok. It would make you cry and take you back to the first time you saw this anime.

From the first season to the second, the anime never failed to keep us amused and on edge. Every persona from the Record of Ragnarok, from the goddess Aphrodite to the greatest warrior Lu Bu, has turned into an apple pie in our eyes.

But everyone is waiting for news about when Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 will come out, so I’ll tell you something that will blow your mind.

Shinya Umemura as well as Takumi Fukui wrote and drew the anime series Record of Ragnarok, which you can watch on Netflix. It’s one of the top 10 shows on Netflix, and it’s about the possible end of humanity.

Whenever a war maiden says that people shouldn’t be killed, the Gods give people a last chance to demonstrate that they deserve to live. What comes next are the battles between both the Gods and people at Ragnarok.

The record of Ragnarok is predicated just on the manga series Monthly Comic Zenon, which was published in parts. It has been bought more than 14 million times. Season 2 came out on Netflix on January 26, with Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhilde as well as Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva. After the end of the final match, fans already are excited about just a possible Season 3.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 Release Date

The interesting manga series Shuumatsu no Valkyrie, also called “The Record of Ragnarok,” was authored by Shinya Umemura as well as Takumi Fukuii and drawn by Ajicjika. Due to its sudden popularity, it started showing up in Seinen comic strip magazine but was finally made into an anime by Graphics.

The first episode of the second season of Record of Ragnarok premiered on Netflix in June 2021, and the first episode of the second season of Record of Ragnarok aired in January 2023.

Part one of Season 2 of Record of Ragnarok has episodes 1 through 10. These episodes have already been shown on Netflix in Jan 2023. Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2, on the other hand, will have episodes 11 through 15, and it is expected to come out in 2023. Netflix has said that it will come out in 2023, but no precise date has been given.

If you don’t believe me, you should trust the official tweet I’m sharing with you as proof. Based on data and records, we can assume that Season 2 of Record of Ragnarok will come out in October 2023.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 Cast

Tomokazu Sugita as Jack the Ripper, Katsuyuki Konishi as Heracles, Subaru Kimura as Raiden Tameemon, Yuichi Nakamura as Buddha, Miyuki Sawashiro as, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Goll, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva, Wataru Takagi as Zeus, Junichi Suwabe as Hermes, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kojiro Sasaki, Takahiro Sakurai as Poseidon, and Soma Saito as Adam and more….

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 Trailer

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 Plot

The story revolves around the valkyrie Brunhilda, who is trying to save people from the Gods, who want to kill them all. He does this by getting them to hold a competition called Ragnarok. Humanity should win seven of the 13 matches that are fighting against the gods if it wants to serve and keep living.

Humanity is in danger, so the valkyries decide to put their own lives at risk to help humanity win. Soon, the five episodes will be out, and fans already are ready for more action and thrills. Watch this space, because we’ll be back with more news.

In Round 6, we’ll see Buddha take the side of humans. Buddha was once a human, but he became God and moved up into the heavens. He decides to take the side of humans after watching the matches and seeing how hard people are fighting to stay alive. In round 6, Buddhists will face Zerofoku, who is known as the God of Bad Luck.

Qin Shi Huang, who started the Chinese Qin Dynasty and was another potent warrior like Lu Bu, will fight Hades! Yes! He was the Greek goddess of the underworld as well as Poseidon’s brother.

Nikola Tesla, a Serbian-American scientist who was a leader in his field, will go up against Beelzebub, this same lord of flies and a major god in both the Dilettante Pantheon and the Abrahamic Pantheon.

As more chapters of the manga come out, we’ll learn more about what’s going to happen next in the world of Record of Ragnarok.

There were supposed to be thirteen fights in season one, but there were only three. So far, it looks like the Gods are winning against people because they have won two of the three rounds.

In the initial round, Thor, as well as Lu Blu, compete, and it’s no surprise that Thor wins against Lu Blu. Zeus, as well as Adam, can be seen competing with one another in the second round. Again, it’s no surprise that Zeus beats Adam. Kojiro Saski beat Poseidon in the third round, so he is the winner.

With a 2-1 lead, the fourth round of season 2 of Record of Ragnarok will show “the god Hercules facing off against one of the most notorious serial killers throughout history, Jack the Ripper.” The fight between Shiva, as well as Raiden, happened in the first portion of the second season, and Shiva, who is the Almighty, beat Raiden.

Shiva beat Raiden, so the Gods are now in the lead with a 3-2 record. But it might stay the same because, in a surprising and interesting sequence of events, Buddha, one of the powerful gods, has decided to fight for humans against his other gods.

This makes sense, since Buddha was born as a human and then became a god, so he feels obligated to help the mortals. What’s on Netflix says that Buddha will battle Zerofoku, who belongs to the Seven Lucky Gods.”