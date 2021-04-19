release date, trailer, movie cast

The path of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ to reach theaters has been more complicated than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems that there is very little left to see Toretto and company in action in our closest cinemas from the hand of Universal.

Headed again by Vin Diesel, ‘Fast & Furious’ has been ready for more than a year to land in our rooms and then we offer you a review of everything he knows to date about the ninth installment of the franchise that involves the return as director of Justin Lin.

The franchise

It has been 20 years since the premiere of ‘Full throttle’, a kind of covert remake of ‘Bodhi Calls’ set in the world of illegal car racing. Since then, the saga has been reinventing itself to resemble more of a kind of badass version of ‘Mission Impossible’ with its protagonists having to undertake increasingly crazy missions.

That helped regain public favor, sparking an explosion of interest from ‘Fast & Furious 5’. In economic terms, the saga peaked with the seventh installment -the last in which we could see the deceased. Paul Walker– and its $ 1.515 million in theatrical revenue, which still ranks it today as the ninth-highest grossing film of all time.

The plot of the movie

The official synopsis from ‘Fast & Furious 9’ is as follows:

Things change, and now Dominic Toretto is a father and his priority is to protect his son Brian. Toretto leads a quiet life away from the world, together with his son and his partner Letty. Of course, it doesn’t matter how fast one is, that no one escapes from his past, and Dom has just caught up with him. This first-rate driver, master of theft and murderer, this time will have to face Jacob, his own brother. And, there is nothing more dangerous than a family that hates each other.

In addition, the trend to the most difficult still of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise will make us discover what exactly happened to Han, a character we thought was dead but who will reappear here.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker) Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey), Sung Kang | (Han Lue), Helen Mirren (Magdelene Shaw), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Lucas Black (Sean Boswell), Bow Wow (Twinkie) y Jason Tobin (Earl Hu) will recover the characters that gave life in previous installments of the franchise, missing the presence of Dwayne Johnson y Jason Statham.

Among the novelties, the signing of John Cena to get into the shoes of the brother in Diesel’s fiction, promising to jump sparks between them. What’s more. Cardi B will play a woman with a past in common with Dom, Anna Sawai will play Elle and Michael Rooker Buddy, and it has not been understood which characters will be played by Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna or Francis Ngannou.

The director and the screenwriter

Justin Lin returns to the franchise that he himself revitalized. Recall that his arrival to it occurred with the third installment, occupying the director’s chair until the sixth installment. After taking some time off that he used to make the entertaining ‘Star Trek: Beyond’ and participate in series such as ‘True Detective’, ‘SWAT: Harrelson’s men’ or ‘Magnum’, Lin has chosen to return home .

In return, the absence of Chris Morgan in the script, since he had been in charge of writing all the adventures since the third installment. Instead we will have Daniel Casey, an author with few credits so far and whose most notable work to date is ‘Kin’. There will be those who say that the script does not matter in a film of these characteristics, but I really hope that we do not end up missing Morgan.

The filming

The recordings of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ started in UK on June 24, 2019 and came to an end on November 11 of that same year. The film crew also visited United States and Thailand, being the first installment of the franchise to be shot in the latter country.

Trailer and Poster

When is ‘Fast & Furious 9’ released in theaters?

‘Fast & Furious 9’ has suffered many delays, since it had initially been set to hit theaters for April 19, 2019. That year the franchise finally chose to launch ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’, for which was postponed to 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a multitude of movements on its release date since then, but it seems that in Spain we will finally be able to see it next July 2nd, a week after its premiere in the United States, but more than a month after it can be seen in China.

The future of the saga

It is already confirmed that the saga will come to an end with its eleventh installment, so we are guaranteed two more adventures that will again have the presence behind the cameras of Justin Lin. And that’s without going into possible new spin-offs or sequels to ‘Hobbs & Shaw’.