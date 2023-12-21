Good Grief: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Dan Levy’s versatility as an actor has delighted Netflix viewers in roles as varied as the charmingly haughty David Rose in Schitt’s Creek and the pompous Thomas Molloy in the last season of Sex Education. Now the actor-turned-filmmaker is about to wow viewers once again with Good Grief, his original feature film for the streaming behemoth.

Marc, played by Levy, is a charming change of pace from his earlier comedic roles. He is a widower who, while visiting Paris with his closest friends, must navigate the complexities of love, sorrow, and friendship. The touching Netflix film seems to be an earnest tribute to the complexity of human emotions.

Here is all the information you need about Good Grief if you are eager to join Levy on this melancholy journey.

Good Grief Release Date

The film will premiere in select theaters on December 29 and then be available to watch in January, according to Netflix’s first official teaser. Friday, January 5, 2024, is the launch date for Good Grief on Netflix throughout the globe.

Good Grief Cast

Dan Levy, the show’s creator, has received the lion’s share of publicity for Good Grief. In Good Grief, Levy will make his directing debut in addition to writing, producing, and acting in the film.

It is hardly surprising that Levy is a growing star, given the number of characters he plays. We’re curious to see how Good Grief develops under his direction since he has shown in the past that he can manage several facets of producing a good program.

There are a lot of great performers in Good Grief, not just Levy. An appearance by Luke Evans, who rose to fame as Gaston in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, is in the works.

While the exact roles of many actors have not been revealed, Good Grief will include David Bradley of Harry Potter, Ruth Negga of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Himesh Patel of Yesterday, Celia Imrie of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and many more.

The cast list is as follows:

Dan Levy as Marc Dreyfus

Mark, a widower, is portrayed by Daniel Levy in Good Grief. In addition to playing the role of David Rose, he and his father, Eugene, co-created the popular Netflix series Schitt’s Creek. In addition to his performances in Sex Education, Haunted Mansion, The Idol, Happiest Season, and Modern Family, he portrayed university instructor Thomas Molloy in the aforementioned series.

Ruth Negga as Sophie

Vivacious Sophie, played by Ruth Negga, is Marc’s companion. Misfits, Love/Hate, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Five Daughters, Passing, Loving, Preacher, and Misfits are among her past acting credits.

Himesh Patel as Thomas

Playing the role of Marc’s more reserved pal Thomas is Himesh Patel. The role of Tamwar Masood in Eastenders was Himesh’s first in the industry.

Luke Evans as Oliver

Celia Imrie as Imelda

Arnaud Valois as Theo

David Bradley as Duncan

Jamael Westman

Emma Corrin

Kaitlyn Dever

Good Grief Plot

Marc (Daniel Levy), a married man who has transitioned from artist to children’s book illustrator, is seen in Good Grief as he is happily married to Oliver (Luke Evans), a charming, charismatic, and very successful man.

Then Oliver’s unexpected death hits and Marc’s sorrow consumes him. After a year, he goes to Paris with his pals Sophie (Ruth Negga), who is always the center of attention, and Thomas (Himesh Patel), who is more reserved, to confront some unpleasant realities and for Marc to make a decision about his future.

Good Grief Trailer

Dan Levy portrays a guy bereaved of his marriage in the Good Grief trailer. Good Grief is Levy’s first feature picture as a filmmaker; he is most renowned for his part in Schitt’s Creek. Netflix will debut the movie on January 5, 2024.

Levy plays Marc, a man bereaved by the unexpected death of his spouse, Oliver, in the trailer. In the first year after his spouse, Oliver, passed away, Marc’s life flipped upside down. He sought comfort from his friends while he grieved. The preview for Good Grief gives the impression that it may be an emotionally charged new romance on Netflix.