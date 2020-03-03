Empyre: a Marvel artist has published the draft of the main villain

Share it:

Marvel's next big event will be the new series Empyre, which promises to have important consequences on the entire publishing universe. The artist Valerio Schitti has published on Instagram a draft of what the main antagonist, Hulkling, should be.

Previously, the villain in question was featured in Lords of Empyre: Emperor Hulkling, where he showed how dangerous he was in using his signature weapon. His real name is Dorrek VIII, and was created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheug in 2005.

He is part of the "Young Avengers" group, and on planet Earth he is known as Teddy Altman. Speaking of his skills, Hulkling is able to master the Skrull's shapeshiftering power that allows him to change his appearance and regenerate his tissues, despite the fact that the latter is not at the same level as Wolverine's regenerating factor. In addition, it possesses a superhuman strength inherited from the Kree.

Below you can read the official description of the first issue of Empyre, released last December:

"Just last week, INCOMING # 1 planted the seeds for the shocking event of 2020, EMPYRE! In this spectacular one-shot, readers saw the Kree and the Skrull unite under a new emperor, and then travel to Earth. With an enormous war fleet approaching, the Avengers and Fantastic Four join Empyre in April 2020, but will they be enough to save the situation? Rooted in stories spanning Marvel's 80-year history , the narrative construction that paved the way for this event will only be rivaled by the huge impact on the future of the Marvel Universe! "

