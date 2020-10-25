Emily in Paris, what is the truest French cliché? Lucas Bravo reveals it to us

Emily in Paris, the new Netflix series starring Lily Collins, has been at the center of the media buzz since its debut on the platform, and one of the reasons are the numerous cliché about the French featured on the show. But according to Lucas Bravo, interpreter of Gabriel, they staged a particularly truthful one …

“For me, the biggest cliché, to put it this way, which is actually quite true, is about people who smoke after the gym. It is really accurate“he explains Lucas Bravo, very reliable source, given his nationality (French).

“It’s a bit like saying ‘You know, after such an effort, the lungs are perfectly open and ready to get a nice dose of nicotine, let’s smoke a cigarette!’. It’s a French smith attitude, and I was surprised that Darren [Star, il creatore della serie] put it on the show. It was really fun” conclude.

Bravo, who immediately gained incredible popularity thanks to Emily in Paris, is certain that the second season of the show (not yet announced, but likely to arrive, given the success of the series) will be particularly noteworthy: “For me, one of the biggest aspects of the show is to look at everything through a different gaze. The second season will lead to some rather interesting and surprising implications“.