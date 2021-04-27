Where will we see Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Frances McDormand and Youn Yuh-jung after winning the Oscar

We are still recovering from the hangover of the Oscar, but life goes on for its winners too. Taking advantage of the fact that interest in them has grown after getting the precious golden statuette, below we are going to review where we will see next to Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Frances McDormand Y Youn Yuh-jung

Anthony Hopkins

The award for Hopkins was the big surprise of the night and surely the imminent premiere of ‘The Virtuoso’, film that hits theaters in the United States this Friday, April 30. In this action thriller about a hit man, Hopkins has a supporting role as the mentor to the character played by Anson Mount.

Also, Hopkins has already finished filming. ‘Zero Contact’, a thriller directed by Rick Dugdale that does not yet have an official synopsis, and will be one of the protagonists of ‘Where Are You?’, an indie drama directed by Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Spinotti about a photographer who sees his artistic vision diminish and takes out his frustration on his girlfriend. Come on, it doesn’t stop despite being 83 years old.

Daniel Kaluuya

The British actor has two projects underway. On the one hand, ‘The Upper World’, a sci-fi blockbuster for Netflix where he will give life to Esso, a man in great danger after discovering that he has access to a world that allows him to see both the past and the future.

On the other hand, Kaluuya will once again collaborate with Jordan Peele after ‘Let me out’ in a horror film whose plot remains under wraps. Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, this year nominated for an Oscar for his work on ‘Minari. Family history’.

Frances McDormand

The next thing we will see with McDormand is ‘The French Dispatch’, the new Wes Anderson film that should have been released last year. In addition, in 2021 it will also premiere ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’, where she will play Lady Macbeth with Denzel Washington stepping into Macbeth’s skin. Ojito, who is behind the cameras Joel coen.

The next thing to roll will be ‘Women Talking’, new job behind the scenes of Sarah Polley adapting the novel by Miriam Toews. Curiously, it was McDormand herself who acquired the rights to the novel, raising the project herself in a movement similar to that carried out with ‘Nomadland’.

Youn Yuh-jung

The peculiar grandmother of ‘Minari. Historia de mi familia ‘has a pending release in Spain as much ‘Heaven: To the Land of Happiness’, a drama about a man with an incurable disease and without the money to pay for urgently needed medicine, and ‘Nest of vipers’, a thriller about a group of wretches whose lives intersect as they all fall apart, making everything more complicated when a corpse mysteriously appears.

In addition, the veteran actress -will turn 74 on June 19- also participates in ‘Pachinko’, a new Apple TV + series that portrays the life of an immigrant Korean family through four generations.