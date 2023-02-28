Elite Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

If you like the Netflix show, then you must have heard of the Elite series. In the Elite series, everything happens at a private school. All of the rich family’s kids attend this private school.

When three ordinary people decided to invite me to study at the school, everything goes crazy. The pupils are faced with murder, lying, and betrayal.

So far, there have been six seasons of this show, and after season 6 ended, people started beginning to wonder about season 7.

Season 6 of Elite came out on November 18, which means we’ll have to queue a little while to see season 7. Netflix said that Season 7 will be made in October 2022.

The sixth season of the Spanish horror film series Elite came out on November 18, 2022. Within a month, Netflix renewed the show for a seventh season. In November 2022, work on Season 7 of Elite began.

If we look at how the previous seasons came out, the new one should come out in October 2023. The first season came out in October 2018, the second in September 2019, and the third in March 2020.

The fourth season came out in June 2021, which is almost the same time as the other seasons. Both Season 5 and Season 6 of Elite came out in both April and November of 2022.

Now that Élite is back for yet another wild season, it’s time for Las Encinas to meet some new people. The show came back for its seventh season, and Netflix has already renewed it for a seventh season, which shows how much people love the drama.

Elite is a book about the lives of the pupils at Las Encinas, the best private school in Spain. At the start of each new semester, when new students join the elite group at Las Encinas and others leave, murder, lies, as well as betrayal seem to hang over the halls.

The Spanish teen drama’s sixth season will be available on Netflix on Nov 18, but fans are already thinking about what will happen in season 7.

Some fans still are watching the new occurrences of Elite that just came out, but the news that an initial cast member will be back for the next period is already getting a lot of attention.

Over the years, many actors have come and gone from the Spanish-language drama Elite. The last of the original cast to leave the show was after season 5 – until now.

Netflix has affirmed that Omar Ayuso would be back as fan-favorite character Omar Shanaa in season 7. He will pick up where he left off after a wild ride on the show the first time around.

Elite Season 7 Release Date

Elite season 7 hasn’t been given a release date by Netflix yet, but we can guess based on the history of the show when the next occurrences will come out.

Many dramas come out once a year, but Elite has often put out episodes more quickly than that. For example, between weeks of seasons 2 and 3, there were only six months, and between seasons 5 and 6, there were only seven.

Because of this, we think that Elite season 7 will come out in the summer of 2023, most likely in May or August. We’ll change this page as soon as Netflix announces a clear date for the show’s debut.

Elite Season 7 Cast

Even though we don’t have a confirmed cast list for Elite season 7 that takes into account what happened in season 6, the following names are likely to be back:

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa (confirmed)

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia (confirmed)

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

André Lamoglia as Iván

Álvaro de Juana as Dídac

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Ana Bokesa as Rocío

Alex Pastrana as Raúl

Ander Puig as Nico

In the seventh season, there will also be a lot of new characters. For now, we don’t know much about these roles, but we do understand that the following actors have been attached:

Mirela Balic

Gleb Abrosimov

Fernando Líndez

Alejandro Albarracín

Iván Mendes

Maribel Verdú

Elite Season 7 Trailer

Not yet, but as soon as the first video comes out, we’ll update this page.

Elite Season 7 Plot

Most likely, the next episode of Élite will start right after the big season 6 finale, in which a mysterious shooter came to Las Encinas. We don’t know who’d been holding the gun or who was hurt, but given what took place in season 6, a lot of individuals might be out for revenge.

Since the end of Elite season, 6 is a drive-by trying to shoot at Las Encinas, humans think that Elite season 7 will be about who did it and which educators are shot. Based on what we know about Elite, it’s likely one of our favorite characters will die and it will be someone we don’t expect.

We’ll also probably find out if fan favorites Bilal and Roco and the new pair Isadora and Ddac can keep their relationships going. Since Ari and Patrick are leaving, it looks like both Iván as well as Nico will meet new people to date in the next season.

As for Sara as well as Raùl, we think that season 7 would then show if they get caught or not after framing Menca for Patrick’s hit-and-run and putting the blame on him. Raùl might try to force Sara to stay with him by threatening to hurt her.

Netflix hasn’t said what the official plot of Elite season 7 will be, but we assume that, like the previous seasons, it will be set up so that the exhibition lasts for years.

Elite has grown into one of the most expected Spanish-language dramas over time, thanks to its intriguing mysteries, complex storylines, and deep character arcs.

Since Ari, Menica, and Patrick have left Madrid, Season 7 of Elite is expected to stop focusing on them. The plot will probably be about what happened after Ivan’s hit-and-run case and the drive-by shooting that ended season 6 on a tense note.

Also, the next season will likely be about Isadora and Didac’s new relationship, if they both made it through the shooting.

For those who don’t know, Elite is about the lives of the pupils at Las Encinas, which is one of the best private schools in Spain. According to the old saying, “Money can’t buy happiness,” the lives of the students are full of murder, lies, and betrayal, even though they have a lot of money and power.