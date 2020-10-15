Dynit: a mysterious announcement appears on the social profiles, here’s what it could be

Tomorrow, October 16, 2020, at 9:30 am, Dynit will make an important announcement related in some way to the world of anime and manga. The preview was published directly on the official social channels of the Italian publisher, who, through the post visible at the bottom, suggested to fans not to miss the appointment.

Waiting for the revelation tomorrow morning, several users tried to understand what it could be, speculating on the possible arrival in Italy of the highly anticipated Demon Slayer film: Kimetsu no Yaiba, whose release in Japan is scheduled for tomorrow.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, this is the name of the film, would seem to be an anticipated success and will arrive in several Western countries in the course of 2021. Considering that in November Dynit will bring another important animated film to Italy, namely My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, it is extremely probable that the arrival of Ufotable’s blackbuster will soon be announced.

Alternatively, it is possible that the announcement concerns the release date of the new home video edition of Neon Genesis Evangelion, arriving in the course of 2021 complete with historical dubbing. Hideaki Anno’s masterpiece will soon return to Italian cinemas with Death(true)² e The End of Evangelion, so Dynit is likely to take advantage of the moment to rekindle fan interest.

Clearly other types of announcements are not to be excluded, such as the arrival of some new anime or the production of other home video editions. In all cases, to know the answer we just have to wait patiently for 9:30 on October 16th.