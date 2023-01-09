Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The release date of Paramount’s fresh Dungeons & Dragons movie, Honor Among Thieves, has been forced back by four weeks. According to Deadline, the movie will now come out in late March 2023.

The new attempt at bringing the fantasy role-playing world to the big screen would then strive to avoid this same fate of a Jeremy Irons movie from 2000, which was a huge failure. This is not the first time that the reboot movie has been pushed back. It was supposed to come out in July 2021, but the Covid shutdowns made that impossible.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a new version of the role-playing board game that has become more popular since Stranger Things made it a big part of the show. But it’s still too early to tell if the fantasy movie starring Chris Pine will do well at the box office. This latest delay shouldn’t be seen as a reflection just on movie itself, though. It’s more likely just a matter of logistics.

In the spring of 2023, the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will brought the world’s best role-playing game back to the big screen. It will be full of both famous actors and scary monsters. In this new movie, which is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night, Spider-Man: Homecoming), we follow a group of heroes as they pull off an epic heist to steal a long-lost artefact.

Honor Among Thieves has a lot of big names in it, and based on what we’ve seen thus far, it looks like this fantasy epic will be one of the best movies of 2023. At the beginning of November, Paramount said that the release date of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves would be pushed back a few weeks. Since then, we’ve also seen a new teaser and poster for the movie.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was supposed to come out early in the month, but its release date has been pushed back by four weeks. It will now come out in March 2023. In the fantasy action-adventure movie, Chris Pine is the lead actor.

Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, and Jason Wong are also in the movie. The story of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is about a group of adventurers who give a lost relic to an evil force by accident. To save the world, they have to step up and fix what they’ve done.

The American fantasy adventure comedy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed and written by Jonathan Goldstein or John Francis Daley. Based on the table – top role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, it takes place in Ed Greenwood’s original Forgotten Realms campaign setting.

It has nothing to do with the trilogy that came out between 2000 and 2012. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant all play important roles in the movie.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Release Date

Even though Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has been in the works for a long time, it will finally hit theatres in March 2023.

At first, Paramount planned for it to come out on March 3, but at the beginning of November 2022, it was moved back a little. Now, the movie should be in cinemas on March 31, 2023. A Twitter acct for the movie in the UK also says that people on the other side of the pond will need to wait until April 3 to catch it in theatres there.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Cast

There are a lot of interesting stars in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. First rise is Chris Pine, who plays the human bard Elgin. He is known for his roles in Star Trek and Don’t Worry, Darling. Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious, Widows) will be there as the barbarian Holga. Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page will play the brave paladin Xenk. It star Sophia Lillis will play the shape-shifting druid Doric, and Jurassic World: Dominion star Justice Smith will play a sorcerer named Simon.

Hugh Grant, a famous British actor (Love Actually, Paddington 2), will play the bad guy, Forge Fletcher. Daisy Head of Shadow & Bone was also said to have decided to join the shadow of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves the year before, but her role is still unknown as of this writing.

At Comic-Con, we furthermore managed to learn that main characters from widely successful Dungeons & Dragons real play new show Critical Role are going to make cameos in the movie, but we don’t understand whether they’ll be playing. The movie will also have characters that look like those from the animated Dungeons & Dragons TV show from 1983.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer

Early in December, a new sneak peek for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves did come out. We get to see yet more of the scary enemies our heroes will face in the movie, and we also need to hear from of the original actors as they talk about their protagonists and how the movie really makes them feel.

You could also see the official trailer, which came out earlier in 2022, at the bottom of this page. This made us think that Honor Among Thieves will be simultaneously an action comedy and an epic fantasy story. It takes to a fantasy world and exposes us to our group of adventurers. They want to stop the worst evil the globe has seen, but they are the ones who let it out into the world.

You’ll have a taste of each adventurer’s abilities, see a variety of beautiful places, and see a lot of dangerous monsters from of the D&D world. Look at it here:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Plot

“A charming thief and a group of unlikely adventurers plan an epic heist to get back a lost relic, but when they run into the wrong people, things go horribly wrong. Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a funny and action-packed adventure that brings the rich world and fun spirit of the famous role-playing game to the big screen.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor As the title suggests, Among Thieves is about a group of thieves who “helped the wrong person grab the wrong thing” and must now fix their errors and safeguard the world. Even though they are thieves, that doesn’t mean they will let the worst evil take around their world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is predicated on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, in which players make their own characters and go on imaginary adventures. Honour Among Thieves is set in the Forgotten Realms, a campaign world that game designer Ed Greenwood made in 1967.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a reboot of a original film trilogy: Dungeons & Dragons (2000), Dungeons & Dragons: Wrath of Dragon God (2005), and Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness (2008). (2012).

Chris Pine told Collider that the movie was like a mix of The Princess Bride, Game of Thrones, and other things. He said, “The way I’ve been trying to describe it, this is like Game of Thrones blended with a tiny Princess Bride and just a little bit of Holy Grail; it’s in that ballpark. It’s really fun. It has a lot of excitement. It’s pop, it’s heartfelt, and it has a little bit of Make a similar in it.”

