No Matter What I Do All Think About Is You?

No Matter What I Do, All I Think About Is You:

It’s hard to concentrate on anything else when all you can think about is the person you’re obsessed with. You may try to busy yourself with work or other activities, but your mind will always find a way to wander back to the thoughts of that person.

No matter what you do, you can’t shake the feeling of love for them. It’s a bit frustrating, but there’s nothing you can do to change how you feel. All you can do is hope that they might someday feel the same way about you.

In the meantime, it’s essential to focus on taking care of yourself. Make sure to get plenty of rest and eat healthy foods. If possible, try engaging in activities that make you happy. Don’t beat yourself up for feeling this way.

You can’t help how you feel just as much as they can’t help how they feel about you. Your feelings are simply out of your control, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing you can do about them. Try to focus on the good things in life so that it becomes easier to remind yourself of all the reasons why falling for this person is a bad idea.

Who sings no matter what I do all I think about is you:

The song “No Matter What” by Boyzone is about a man struggling to move on from his past relationship. He keeps thinking about his ex-girlfriend and how much he misses her.

Even though he tries to focus on other things, she’s always in the back of his mind. The song reflects the feeling of being consumed by the thoughts of the person you’re obsessed with. It can be tough to break free from those thoughts, but the song offers some hope that it is possible.

Eventually, the protagonist learns to let go and move on with his life. This song could be a source of comfort for someone struggling to get over someone they love. It shows that it is possible to move on, even if it doesn’t seem that way at the moment.

If you’re struggling to get over someone, it may help to talk to someone about how you’re feeling. There are also plenty of self-help books and websites that can offer advice on how to move on.

It’s important to remember that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, so you may have to experiment a bit before you find something that works for you. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it. Many people are happy to offer support, no matter the situation. Just remember to stay positive and keep moving forward. You will get through this challenging time eventually.

Lil flip, no matter what I do, all I think about is you:

“No Matter What” is the first single off “I Needed Mine,” released in 2006. The song is signature Lil’ Flip in that it features rapid-fire lyrics over a simple beat, with chorus and verses alike consisting of little more than two lines repeated.

Despite the simplicity, it was a viral track during its time, peaking at number 23 on “Billboard’s” Hot 100 chart. It also earned praise from critics for its mix of older hip-hop influences with newer trends. The title comes from one of the main lyrical threads throughout the song: all he can think about is his woman no matter what he does or who he’s around.