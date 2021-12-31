What Time Is It In Albuquerque, New Mexico:05?

The Albuquerque metropolitan area is the most populous in New Mexico, with a population of 907,301 as of July 1, 2014.

It is also the most densely populated city in the state. Albuquerque is the 57th-largest United States metropolitan area. The Albuquerque MSA forms a part of the larger Albuquerque-Santa Fe-Las Vegas combined statistical area, with a population of 1,114,925 as of July 1, 2014.

Albuquerque was founded in 1706 as the Spanish colonial outpost of Villa de Alburquerque. The city has a rich history and culture and is known for its annual Fiesta de Santa Fe event and hosting the International Balloon Fiesta—the largest balloon festival in the world.

The city’s economy is based on a mix of government, military, science and technology, healthcare, and tourism. The city is home to Sandia National Laboratories, Kirtland Air Force Base, and the University of New Mexico. Albuquerque is also the home of Nob Hill Business District and Old Town Albuquerque.

What time is it in New Mexico:

The time in New Mexico can be different depending on what part of the state you are in. Mountain Standard Time is used in the west, and Central Standard Time is used in the east. The time difference between the two is usually one hour.

However, during Daylight Saving Time, which occurs during the summer months, the time difference is only one hour. New Mexico does not observe Daylight Saving Time.

There are a few exceptions to this rule, though. The Navajo Nation observes Daylight Saving Time, so they have a two-hour time difference from the rest of the state. Also, some areas in New Mexico use Pacific Standard Time instead of Mountain or Central Standard Time. These areas are usually near the Arizona border.

So, what time is it in New Mexico?

The following list shows the main areas in New Mexico and their corresponding time zone. This should help you figure out the time of day when you reach your destination.

Central Standard Time (CST) –

Except for the Navajo Nation, most state observes MST or Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Locations: Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Grants, Hobbs, Las Cruces, Roswell, Ruidoso, Silver City.

Mountain Standard Time (MST) –

Closest to Arizona border except for Reservation land where Central Standard Time still applies. Locations: Gallup, Crownpoint (Navajo Nation). The part of Arizona north of the Navajo Nation is on MST.

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) –

Only applies to Farmington and Four Corners area during summer months – Visitors/locals must adjust for Daylight Saving Time. Locations: Aztec, Bloomfield, Cortez, Farmington, Fort Wingate (Navajo Nation), Gallup, Kirtland AFB/Albuquerque Area Command (Kirtland Air Force Base in Sandia National Laboratories’ backyard), Mancos, Mesa Verde NP Headquarters & Visitor Center.

Pacific Standard Time (PST) –

It only applies to some areas near the Oklahoma border east of the New Mexico-Oklahoma state line, including Tucumcari and Quay. Locations: Clovis, Grants, Las Vegas, Logan, Mountainair, Quay, Santa Rosa.

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) –

Only applies to Gallup area during summer months – Visitors/locals must adjust for Daylight Saving Time. Locations: Chama, Gallup. The part of Arizona south of the Navajo Nation is on MDT and parts of New Mexico between the Four Corners and the Oklahoma border, along with some northern areas near Farmington and Kirtland AFB.

Albuquerque time zone GMT:

Albuquerque is in the Mountain Standard Time zone. During Daylight Saving Time, it is in the Mountain Daylight Time zone. This means that the time difference between Albuquerque and New York City is six hours. However, during the summer months, when Daylight Saving Time is observed, the time difference is only five hours.