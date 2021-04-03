Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle confirms her premiere date in new trailer

The list of feature films from Mamoru Hosoda It has been ranked with some of the best movies from anime of all times. Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and most recently Mirai, were well-received hits. Now the famous director has a new movie on the way to celebrate Studio Chizu’s 10th anniversary.

But this time, the new movie Belle de Hosoda has had a lot of help from other animation titans like the Academy Award nominated studio, Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea) and the character design of the Disney legend, Jin Kim.

When does Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle premiere?

Confirming its next release in the theaters in Japan in July 2021, Belle’s latest trailer shows our best look at the new feature yet. This is especially true for “Belle” herself, which was designed by the Disney animator (who has worked on movies like Frozen, Moana, and Big Hero 6).

Along with these collaborators, Mamoru Hosoda is credited with the original story and is serving as the writer and director of this new film. Studio Chizu officially describes Belle as such:

“Our protagonist, Suzu, is a 17-year-old high school girl who lives in the countryside of Kochi prefecture with her father, after losing her mother at a young age. She loves to sing with her mother more than anything else. , but as a result of his mother’s death he could no longer sing. ”The anime synopsis continues.

“It wasn’t long before she and her father grew increasingly estranged, and Suzu closed her heart to the rest of the world. When Suzu felt that writing music was her only remaining purpose in life, she then discovers the huge online space known as ‘U’, where she takes on her persona, Belle. Other me. Another reality”.

“We are no longer limited to one world. Suzu quickly realizes that when she’s inside ‘U’ as her avatar, Belle, she can sing quite naturally. As he continues to showcase his own music in the virtual world, he quickly becomes the rising star of ‘U’. ”

“However, that surprise is short-lived. Suddenly, a mysterious dragon-shaped creature appears before her… ”What do you think of this new Mamoru Hosoda movie? The truth is that the character design in Studio Chizu and soundtrack received praise in the new trailer. The Truth News will share more updates with you in the future.

