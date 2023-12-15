Dragonar Academy Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An English-language book series based on the Japanese manga Dragonar Academy has been published. The show’s style may be described as a fusion of fantasy and romantic comedy with elements of harem. The manga was published in Japan by Media Factory and was written by Shiki Mizuchi.

Noburu Kimura penned the script for the anime adaptation, which was directed by Tomoyuki Kurokawa and Shunsuke Tada. Ryoji Maru was in charge of the production. The anime adaptation, according to the network, began airing on April 5, 2014 and ran until June 21, 2014.

For years, viewers have eagerly anticipated the return of their cherished show. Season 2 of Dragonar Academy is still quite popular, even if Season 1 was only moderately popular. Nevertheless, the likelihood of its return is diminishing year by year. So, to help you out, I have compiled a list of all the essential information about the anime.

Dragonar Academy Season 2 Release Date

Despite the anime’s moderate popularity, C-Station has decided not to renew it for a second season. The results of the first season likely play a significant role. Critical reception and audience reception of the anime were mixed. Plus, compared to other anime, its DVD and Blu-ray sales were pitiful.

However, Seikoku no Dragonar’s light novel and manga series came to an end quite a while ago. After 20 volumes, the LN series came to an end in late 2015. However, the manga translation didn’t make it into 2016. It ended with only 15 volumes. As a result, there is nothing to advertise for Dragonar Academy Season 2.

The airing of anime’s original content is crucial to the business as a whole. It is common practice to discontinue anime adaptations of original material after their run concludes. So, there has to be a good cause for the sequel to hit theaters.

Dragonar Academy Story

The inhabitants of Arc Strada, known as Breeders, care for and educate dragons called Pals that are magically connected to them via the Astral Flow.

Mother dragons give birth to new dragon races when they mate with worthy breeders who are marked with a seikoku during the orphan rite when they are young. If a breeder can assist their pal in becoming a maestro or holy dragon, they may rise to the nobility level.

Ash Blake, a first-year student infamous as the “problem child” among his peers, finds learning to ride and tame dragons to be an arduous task, in contrast to the majority of his classmates at Ansarivan Dragonar Academy. Till now, Ash’s pal hadn’t shown up, even though his abnormally huge seikoku signifies that he would become a dragon master in the future.

Ash summons his dragon, but it takes on a new appearance—a stunning female—as he challenges Princess Silvia Lautreamont, a fellow student, to a dragon race. She quickly notifies him that she is the boss and he is her servant. Ash soon finds out that this new dragon, whom she named Eco, has an attitude to spare. Ash’s difficulties with riding dragons are only the beginning.

Dragonar Academy Cast

Ash Blake Voiced by: Kōji Takahashi (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English)

Voiced by: Kōji Takahashi (Japanese); Aaron Dismuke (English) Eco Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Lara Woodhull (English)

Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Lara Woodhull (English) Silvia Lautreamont Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Elizabeth Parker (English)

Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Elizabeth Parker (English) Rebecca Randall Voiced by: Marina Inoue (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English)

Voiced by: Marina Inoue (Japanese); Alexis Tipton (English) Raymond Kirkland Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Austin Tindle (English) Jessica Valentine Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Skyler McIntosh (English)

Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Skyler McIntosh (English) Lukka Saarinen Voiced by: Asuka Ōgame (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English)

Voiced by: Asuka Ōgame (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English) Maximillian Russell Voiced by: Genki Muro (Japanese); Derick Snow (English)

Voiced by: Genki Muro (Japanese); Derick Snow (English) Oswald Lautreamont Voiced by: Takaya Hashi (Japanese); Barry Yandell (English)

Voiced by: Takaya Hashi (Japanese); Barry Yandell (English) Veronica Lautreamont Voiced by: Aya Endo (Japanese); Martha Harms (English)

Voiced by: Aya Endo (Japanese); Martha Harms (English) Julius Lautreamont Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); David Trosko (English)

Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); David Trosko (English) Angela Cornwell Voiced by: Haruhi Terada (Japanese); Jennifer Green (English)

Voiced by: Haruhi Terada (Japanese); Jennifer Green (English) Cosette Shelley Voiced by: Yoshiko Ikuta (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English)

Voiced by: Yoshiko Ikuta (Japanese); Felecia Angelle (English) Klaus Viderhausen Voiced by: Eiji Miyashita (Japanese); Robert McCollum (English)

Voiced by: Eiji Miyashita (Japanese); Robert McCollum (English) Milgaus Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); David Trosko (English)

Voiced by: Takehito Koyasu (Japanese); David Trosko (English) Mordred Voiced by: Takaya Kuroda (Anime) (Japanese); Chris Rager (English)

Dragonar Academy Season 2 Plot

Due to the unknown number of chapters that the upcoming season of Dragonar Academy might adapt from the manga, we are currently unaware of the possible length of the season. The overall lack of information has left us completely in the dark about the potential length of the second season, should it ever materialize. Here is a rundown of some of the books that might be adapted for a second season.