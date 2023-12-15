Seton Academy: Join the Pack! Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Comedy anime Seton Academy centers around a school, but this one isn’t your average classroom full of humans; it’s a school for animals of all kinds.

The anime is based on Bungo Yamashita’s manga of the same name, which he wrote and drew. This manga series has been compiled into seven separate tankōbon volumes and has been published online by Cygames in their Cycomi manga app. Before moving entirely to Shogakukan, it was published by Kodansha.

The manga series Murenase! Seton Gakuen has so far been released in six volumes. Digital volume releases of the manga series with a rebranded title that includes “Animal Academy” have replaced physical volume publication from volume 6.

There are now eight volumes of Murenase! Shiiton Gakuen (Animal Academy) You might argue that there are now fourteen volumes in the whole manga series.

Seton Academy: Join the Pack! Season 2 Renewal Status

The audience for this comedic anime series is clamoring for more episodes. Looking at its performance, we can see that it received mostly positive reviews and attracted a respectable audience. On MyAnimeList, it has an excellent rating of 7.05 as well.

Studio Gokumi has more than enough material to create Senton Academy Season 2, despite the manga series’ recent completion in May 2021. Therefore, if the show’s popularity grows, its producers will very surely approve a sequel. Officially renewing an anime might take anywhere from two to three years, so be patient.

Seton Academy: Join the Pack! Season 2 Release Date

The airing of an anime is dependent on several things. raw materials, consumer interest, and producer priorities. Everything is up for discussion.

There are plenty of supplies to last the whole season. The creators have more than enough material to keep the program going if they so desire. The anime has the potential for a revival with a total of fifteen volumes.

In terms of demand, however, anime is not exactly a phenomenon. The producers are not thrilled about continuing the program since the ratings are not what they had hoped for.

Demand is currently the only element keeping the program running. Thus, you may anticipate the anime’s comeback in around two to three years if the scope of the project aligns with the ambitions of the showrunners.

Seton Academy: Join the Pack! Story

A species of hominins has supplanted humans as the dominant social group on Earth. Even though he hates them, Jin Mazama, a human child, must attend a school where the majority of the pupils are these humanoid animals.

When he develops feelings for Hino Hitomi, the only female in his class who is human, things get more problematic for him. Ranka Ōkami, the only female wolf in her group, starts to notice him as well. There is no doubt that the “Seton Academy” universe is intricate.

Seton Academy: Join the Pack! Cast

Jin Mazama Voiced by: Haruki Ishiya

An animal-hating guy who developed an aversion to Ranka and her three pups while they were young. Since Ranka is the lone human in Seton Academy, he develops feelings for Hitomi, the only other human there.

Ranka Ōkami Voiced by: Hina Kino

She is a female Hokkaido wolf, and she is pink. Despite her self-perception as pack leader, she views Jin as the pack’s alpha male and exhibits jealousy and possessiveness when other females approach him.

Hitomi Hino Voiced by: Yume Miyamoto

Among the few other humans at Seton, this female one became Jin’s buddy. She founded a culinary club because she loves to cook.

Yukari Komori Voiced by: Misaki Kuno

Miyubi Shisho Voiced by: Konomi Kohara

Kurumi Nekomai Voiced by: Sora Tokui

Mei Mei Voiced by: Yu Serizawa

Gigasu Terano Voiced by: Tesshō Genda

Karorisu Amano Voiced by: Naoki Tatsuta

Chloe Mashima Voiced by: Yoshino Aoyama

King Shishino Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugit

.

Seton Academy: Join the Pack! Season 2 Plot

Because the last season ended on such a cliffhanger, everyone is hoping that the current season continues right where it left off and manages to reawaken the show’s devoted fan base.

As for us, we’re holding out hope that the upcoming season will continue where the two schools left off with their epic battle. You will also see the pupils of the institution develop closer ties with one another.

Seton Academy: Join the Pack! Review

Fantastic and vividly depicting the animal community, the first season was a must-watch. Some even go so far as to say it’s on par with Beastars and similar programs. Even though all of the creatures are somewhat simplistic, they manage to evoke the desired emotion. The anime still has so much untapped potential, even with all its wonderful aspects.

If it were to cut out all the superfluous fanservice, some viewers might believe it would be much better. On the plus side, it provided enough physical comedy and slapstick to keep audiences entertained. Senton Academy was at its finest at the beginning, but it dwindled in the second half. The concert was entertaining to watch in general, but it lacked anything remarkable.

Seton Academy: Join the Pack! Season 2 Trailer

Up there, you can see the first season trailer for the anime. Season 6’s teaser has not been released just yet. Please be patient, as we will provide you with updates as they become available.

Where to watch Seton Academy: Join the Pack!

Both Crunchyroll and MAL host the anime. Go ahead and view it there.