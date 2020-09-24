Dragon Ball Z: the respect between Goku and Vegeta in a spectacular first-person fanart

Many years after the conclusion, Dragon Ball Z is confirmed as one of the most loved manga from the public. The emotions that Akira Toriyama gave us are almost infinite and a fan wanted to pay tribute to the final saga of the work, that of Majin Buu.

Despite being evaluated as a less concrete saga than that of the Saiyans, Freeza and Cell, the narrative arc of Majin Buu is imprinted in our memory as the one that gave us Super Saiyan 3 and Majin Vegeta.

The Buu saga is also the time when Vegeta he has finally put his pride aside Saiyan to protect his family. Moreover, at the end of the battle with Kid Buu, the Prince of the Saiyans has even recognized the true value of his eternal rival Goku, who has become the strongest warrior on Earth with great commitment. A totally unexpected evolution of the character, which helped to make fans fall in love.

The end of the battle with Kid Buu was the subject of an amazing reinterpretation by a fan. The artist Ruto830, on his Twitter profile, shared an unedited version of one of the most significant moments throughout the franchise. While the two Saiyans rest after defeating the antagonist, Vegeta raises his thumbs up at Goku; a gesture that indicates respect and renewed friendship between the two. The artwork is made from the perspective of the Prince of Saiyans, raising the level of immersion and the quality of the work. The artist is not new to illustrations of this kind. Some time ago, he had created a splendid artwork of Dragon Ball Z from the perspective of a Cell Jr. Always Gohan is the protagonist of another fanart dedicated to the Dragon Ball Freeza Saga.